"Bro does not care": Video of YNW Melly smiling in court during double murder trial goes viral

As the trial of American Rapper Jamell Maurice Demons a.k.a YNW Melly enters its third week, a viral video showing him smiling in court is making rounds online. The 24-year-old musician was incarcerated in 2019 for allegedly murdering two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, in October 2018.

The clip showing the Murder on My Mind singer laughing and sharing a fist bump with his attorney was shared by Twitter user @zeekodatjit, with the caption:

"Nah does YNW Melly know he is facing death rn"

The 24-year-old was charged with two counts of premeditated murder in the first degree. However, he alleges that someone open-fired on him and his friends when they left the New Era Recording Studio. His trial started on Monday, June 12, 2023, in a Florida court.

Since the singer's trial began, it has come under severe public scrutiny, extending even to his lawyer's past and comments about her posture. Hence, it came as no surprise that many were critical of YNW Melly smiling in court.

"Bro must know something we don't": YNW Melly's merry attitude in court leaves netizens conflicted

As news of YNW Melly laughing in court spread online, netizens were quick to share their thoughts. While many were critical of his behavior, expressing concern about how it would influence the judge and the jury, others were understanding of the rapper's behavior as he has been incarcerated for five years.

Here are some comments seen under @zeekodatjit's post:

Updates about YNW Melly's trial

On Wednesday, June 28, a shooting expert testified against the singer, stating that the two victims were shot at close range and not in a drive-by shooting. Additionally, an autopsy revealed that both suffered fatal shots to their head. The shots entered from the left side.

Video evidence seen earlier in the trial shows Melly sitting on the left rear side of the car with YNW Juvy, and YNW Sakchaser sitting in the passenger seat.

If convicted, Melly faces life imprisonment without parole or a death penalty. Additionally, if convicted, he would be one of the first defendants to face the non-unanimous death sentence law implemented by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Under the new capital sentencing law, only eight of the twelve jurors need to recommend the death penalty instead of a unanimous recommendation.

