"Bro doesn't play these games": Super Nintendo World's Luigi's reaction to couple's engagement sparks hilarious reactions online 

Super Nintendo World’s Luigi is going viral after a video from the theme park made its way on social media. In the video, a couple can be seen getting engaged as the man pops the question to his partner, sitting on one knee. While Mario looked ecstatic, Luigi just stood there, with hands on his back and blinking his eyes for long periods.

The video of the mascots was posted by a TikTok user, bellabelli260 on August 16, 2023, and people immediately began commenting on Super Nintendo World’s character, as many claimed that he gave very “unsupportive” reactions. Several netizens also talked about how they thought that the mascot was simply clueless and didn’t know how to react to the situation.

As @PopCrave's TikTok account reshared the video on Twitter, one social media user hilariously commented and said:

Super Nintendo World is a theme park that has recently opened at Universal Studios Hollywood and offers close interactions with mascots like Mario, Luigi, and even Princess Peach. The theme park opened its gate to the public in February this year and has been a centre of attraction for many visitors from across the globe.

The video was shared by the user Bella on TikTok three days back and has been viewed more than 250,000 times. At the same time, the video was shared by PopCrave's TikTok account, on August 16, 2023, and in just a few hours, it garnered more than 2.6 million views.

Social media users go gaga as Super Nintendo World's Luigi shares a lukewarm reaction towards a couple getting engaged at the park

Social media can be a fun place, where hilarious videos spread like wildfire. While the recently opened Super Nintendo World has been people’s favorite lately, it garnered massive attention from netizens after a video from the park went viral, where Super Nintendo World’s Luigi was seen giving unsupportive reactions towards the couple.

As @PopCrave shared the video on Twitter, check out how social media users reacted:

As the video continues to make its rounds on social media, netizens are pouring in their reactions as many tweeted about how Luigi, the mascot, just missed the cue. Super Nintendo World is located in Universal Studios Hollywood and is equipped with many rides and interactive activities for families.

Currently, Super Nintendo World has not responded to the video going viral on social media.