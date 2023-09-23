"BTS have helped pave the way": Chloe Flower includes BTS' V's Christmas Tree in her LP 'Chloe Hearts Christmas' sending fans into a frenzy

On September 23, 2023, composer Chloe Flower released her own rendition of the instrumental version of BTS' V's Christmas Tree for her upcoming full-length album, Chloe Hearts Christmas. The released instrumental version is the first track on Chloe Flower's upcoming album. Christmas Tree is the OST that V sang for the romance drama, Our Beloved Summer.

Speaking about why she decided to include BTS' V's OST, Chloe Flower said the following in an interview with Forbes:

"It was really important to me to include a Korean artist on the album. BTS has helped pave the way for so many other Korean artists like me, and what they’ve been able to accomplish both as a group and individually as solo artists is truly amazing.”

She further stated in her interview that, being an Asian-American, she wanted to highlight inclusivity and diversity in her album.

Fans can't get enough of BTS' V's Christmas Tree, covered by Chloe Flower

In the video uploaded by Chloe Flower, she's seen in a red dress, playing the instrumental version of Christmas Tree on the piano.

As the first single for her full-length album arrived on social media, fans gushed about how the pianist's rendition of BTS' V's Christmas Tree is beautiful.

Previously, V had also shared the video of Chloe Flower covering his title track, Slow Dancing, from Layover and posted it on his Instagram story, captioning it, "Wow."

As Chloe Flower and Kim Tae-hyung continue to interact via social media, fans wish to see the duo perform together one day and can't wait to see their duet.

According to Forbes, Chloe Hearts Christmas features sixteen songs, including Sleigh Ride, Once Upon a December, Christmas Tree, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Santa Tell Me, Blue Christmas (featuring Questlove), God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (featuring Questlove), River, Where Are You Christmas, Carol of the Bells (Co-Produced With Babyface), Snowman, The Christmas Waltz (featuring Questlove), Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, A Liberace Christmas, The Sound of Music Medley, Jingle Bell Rock(featuring Questlove).

For those unaware, Chloe Flower is an American composer, pianist, and writer who has released many albums.

In other news, BTS' V has recently released his solo album, Layover, and is currently occupied with its promotions.

Chloe Flower will release Chloe Hearts Christmas on November 1, 2023.