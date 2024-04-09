BTS' youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, continues to shatter records even while serving in the military, making history as the first K-pop soloist to exceed 10 billion on-demand audio streams globally.

Expand Tweet

According to the latest data from ChartMasters, Jungkook has surpassed the remarkable milestone, solidifying his position as the most streamed Korean/K-pop soloist across all available audio streaming platforms.

Expand Tweet

Currently ranking at No. 6 among the most streamed Korean acts worldwide, Jungkook boasts an impressive 10,329,671,840 streams at the time of reporting, a feat unmatched by any other soloist in the top 10 list as reported by ChartMasters.

BTS Jungkook surpasses 10 billion on-demand audio streams, becoming the most-streamed Korean soloist of all time

Jungkook's streams are distributed across various platforms, with Spotify alone accounting for 5,426,182,411 streams, as per kworb.net's updated data. Other platforms contributing to his staggering stream count include Apple Music, Tidal, and SoundCloud, among others.

Expand Tweet

Here is the list of the top 10 most streamed K-pop acts as per ChartMasters across all music streaming platforms (streams in billions):

BTS- 74,368,691,488 BLACKPINK- 23,644,069,270 TWICE- 18,560,286,633 Stray Kids- 15,399,804,536 SEVENTEEN- 12,617,134,379 JungKook - 10,329,671,840 NewJeans- 8,977,945,304 TOMORROW X TOGETHER- 8,846,396,400 EXO- 8,129,712,509 Red Velvet - 7,784,058,971

He stands alone as the sole soloist within the top 10, boasting an impressive 10,329,671,840 streams as of the current moment.

Following him, the next soloist on the chart is none other than the renowned Love Wins All singer, IU, occupying the 12th position with 7,183,858,369 streams. Behind IU, Jungkook's BTS bandmate, Jimin, secures the 13th spot with 6,406,226,588 streams.

For those unfamiliar with on-demand music streaming, it allows users to listen to any song from the provider's database without restrictions on time or playback capabilities. Services like Spotify, Tidal, SoundCloud, Apple Music, and Bandcamp offer this interactive experience, enabling users to create playlists and enjoy their favorite tracks with ease.

Currently, there are two main types of on-demand music streaming:

Advertiser-Supported: This model offers free access to on-demand music, supported by advertisements that listeners encounter while using the service. Subscription/Premium: In this tier, users pay a monthly subscription fee to the service provider, allowing them to enjoy uninterrupted music streaming without any advertisements.

Other notable achievements of Jeon Jungkook

Notably, the Euphoria singer's success extends beyond streaming numbers, as he recently made headlines for clinching 19 music award wins, making him the top solo artist from HYBE Corporation to achieve such accolades.

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he solidified his position by securing multiple awards, including the prestigious Best Music Video title for Seven.

Moreover, the idol's impact transcends borders, as evidenced by his chart-topping success globally. Alongside Canadian singer Justin Bieber, Jungkook stands out as the only pop artist to achieve the No. 1 spot on international and South Korean music charts.

His presence on major platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Billboard underscores his influence in the music industry. With hits like Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You, the singer continues to captivate listeners worldwide, cementing his status as a musical powerhouse.

As BTS embarks on their military service, fans eagerly anticipate their return, with plans for group activities to resume by the end of 2025. In the meantime, Jungkook's solo endeavors serve as a testament to his unwavering talent and enduring legacy in the music industry.