“BTS Paved The Way”: ARMYs congratulate Bangtan for ranking second on IFPI’s Global Artist Chart for 2022

BTS fans congratulated Bangtan for ranking second on IFPI’s Global Artist Chart for 2022.

On February 22, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a non-profit organization that represents the music recording industry worldwide, reported that BTS ranked number two on its Global Artist Chart for 2022, only behind American pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The ranking aims to chart out global audiences’ musical tastes and how they consume music across all platforms and an artist’s overall work, instead of just the music they released in a particular year.

Naturally, ARMYs took to Twitter to congratulate Bangtan with the trending hashtag “BTS paved the way” on their latest achievement, which has added yet another feather to their ever-growing illustrious cap.

BTS fans congratulate the Proof singers for marking their fourth appearance in the top two of IFPI’s annual Global Artist Chart

ARMYs congratulated the Proof singers for marking their fourth appearance in the top two of the IFPI’s Global Artist Chart list for 2022, based on artists who made waves with their incredible music and commercial success last year.

Notably, they made this appearance in the top 10 of IFPI’s Global Artist Chart after making their debut on the aforementioned chart in 2018. BTS has now become the first and only Asian act to rank in the top 10 on IFPI’s list of the world's best-selling artists for five consecutive years now.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys becomes in the FIRST and ONLY Group & Asian act to rank in the top 10 on IFPI’s list of the world's best selling artist for 5 consecutive years (2018-2022) @BTS_twt becomes in the FIRST and ONLY Group & Asian act to rank in the top 10 on IFPI’s list of the world's best selling artist for 5 consecutive years (2018-2022) 🏆@BTS_twt becomes in the FIRST and ONLY Group & Asian act to rank in the top 10 on IFPI’s list of the world's best selling artist for 5 consecutive years (2018-2022) https://t.co/A8Uml0Wx4C

Back in 2021, BTS topped the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, all thanks to their English disco-pop song, Dynamite. They became the first non-English and first Asian and South Korean artists to win this award.

The previous recipients of the award have either been from North America or the United Kingdom. That year, Bangtan topped the Billboard Album charts with their album Map of the Soul: 7. It was also one of the most-ordered albums on IFPI. The septet released another record-breaking album that year with BE.

In 2022, the Proof singers were crowned the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year for a second consecutive year. They became the first-ever artists to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Award twice in a row despite no major album releases, except for their hit English singles Butter and Permission to Dance.

Besides Bangtan, their labelmates SEVENTEEN have ranked at number six on 2022's list. This is the second time in a row they have made it to the top 10 of IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Award. At number seven, Gen 4 boy group Stray Kids cemented their spot, releasing multiple mini-albums that topped the global music charts and were loved by fans across the world.

BTS’ Jimin is the next member of the group to make his solo debut on March 24

Jimin is the next member of the septet to make his solo debut with his first album FACE on March 24 at 1 pm KST.

Jimin is the next member of the septet to make his solo debut with his first album FACE on March 24 at 1 pm KST. Prior to the release of his official album, the singer will release his solo tracks Promise and Christmas Love on March 6.

The Serendipity singer will release his tracklist on February 24, followed by Christmas Love and Promise’ official release on March 6. After releasing the mood photo, concept photo, and pre-release track version, on March 17 Jimin will release the official music video for the pre-release track.

After some more pre-release content, Bangtan's third youngest member will officially debut his first solo music video on March 24. Fans are excited to see what kind of concept Jimin will explore with his new album and what chapter Bangtan will unfold next in their discography.

