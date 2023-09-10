BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, and more lead the September boy group brand reputation rankings

BTS has topped the September boy group brand reputation rankings list once again. The boy group brand reputation rankings have been announced by the Korean Business Research Institute. SEVENTEEN came in second, with SM Entertainment's NCT landing in the third position.

The rankings are determined after carefully accumulating an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of multiple male idol groups. The data collected ranges from August 9 to September 9 and includes all the activities the groups were engaged in.

BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, EXO, and THE BOYZ secured the top five positions, with BTS atop for the 64th consecutive month.

With the Bangtan members' non-stop solo activities and music releases, the septet is unstoppable and might continue to secure the first position on the list.

The Grammy-nominated group held a brand reputation index of 7,785,449, which marked a rise of 18.97 percent since last month. The highly ranked phrases for the group included "Jimin," "Jungkook," and "V." Meanwhile, the high-ranking keywords were "donate," "powerful," and "appear."

The negativity-positivity analysis also soared, with the BE makers accumulating a score of 93.04 percent positive reactions.

Following BTS were their labelmates, SEVENTEEN. The 13-member boy group came in second on the list with a brand reputation index of 5,355,287, causing an 80 percent increase in their score since August.

With the group making frequent appearances in variety shows, holding concerts, and releasing music, they were entitled to get into the top three positions.

SM Entertainment's NCT, with a brand reputation index of 4,041,162, is in the third spot. The boy group saw a 76.15 percent increase in their score since last month.

The energetic nine-member K-pop group EXO, which is also managed by SM Entertainment, held the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 3,578,589. With certain group members making a comeback, the group is eventually gearing back to their former status.

Lastly, THE BOYZ, managed by IST Entertainment, secured the fifth position on the list with an impressive brand reputation index of 3,224,010. The group has marked an increase of 41.63 percent since August.

The top 30 K-pop boy groups on the list are BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, EXO, THE BOYZ, INFINITE, ZEROBASEONE, Stray Kids, Super Junior, MONSTA X, BTOB, ENHYPEN, SHINee, ASTRO, TREASURE, WINNER, 2PM, ONF, BIGBANG, ATEEZ, Highlight, TVXQ, TXT, Wanna One, VIXX, PENTAGON, NU’EST, NINE.i, Shinhwa, and OMEGA X.