BTS Taehyung’s 'FRI(END)S' becomes the most streamed 2024 song by a Korean soloist on Spotify

BTS member Kim Taehyung, currently serving in the South Korean military, has achieved a remarkable feat with his latest single FRI(END)S, emerging as the most streamed Korean act on Spotify in 2024.

According to X account @btschartsdailyc, FRI(END)S has become the most streamed 2024 song by a Korean/K-pop soloist on Spotify, surpassing IU's Love Wins All. It is to be noted that the BTS member is featured in the music video for this song.

The BTS member now also becomes the fourth most streamed K-pop act on Spotify in 2024 so far, surpassing the girl group BLACKPINK.

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, released his new single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, marking his second solo endeavor.

This release comes as a significant milestone for the artist, who has become the first Korean and K-pop act to achieve the biggest weekly song debut on Spotify in 2024, surpassing even the rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM.

As of March 26, as stated by kworb.net, FRI(END)S has amassed over 40.5 million streams on Spotify, solidifying its place as a chart-topping hit. The song also made a notable debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, entering at No. 65, marking Taehyung's fourth song to enter the chart after previous tracks like 'Christmas Tree,' Love Me Again, and 'Slow Dancing.'

Additionally, the idol made significant debuts on Spotify Counter in 2024, with FRI(END)S ranking as the top debut song by a K-pop act. This accomplishment further cements his position as a trailblazing soloist in the K-pop industry.

Notably, FRI(END)S has propelled the Love Me Again singer to surpass BLACKPINK as the most streamed K-Pop act on Spotify in 2024 so far, with an impressive streaming count of 578 million.

The latest single marks Taehyung's highly anticipated solo comeback following his debut solo album Layover in 2023. The accompanying music video for the song garnered over 10 million views on YouTube within just over 24 hours of its release.

Through FRI(END)S, Taehyung showcases his cinematic brilliance, combining his angelic voice with immaculate lyrics and a conceptual music video that delves into themes of love, friendship, solitude, and death through the lens of a time loop. Moreover, the MV promotes inclusive love that transcends barriers of color, race, and gender, reflecting V's progressive vision.

Despite currently serving in the military, the idol's hard work before his enlistment continues to garner well-deserved recognition with FRI(END)S.

As of the latest, on March 31, 2024, Taehyung was spotted attending a home game of Hana Bank's K League 2024 between Gangwon FC and FC Seoul, donning his military uniform alongside fellow soldiers.

V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, and has since been stationed at the 2nd Military Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.