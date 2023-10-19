“BTS vs. BTS” trends on X as the group and the members get nominated in multiple categories at 2023 MAMA Awards

BTS might have taken a momentary pause from their group activities, but that hasn't kept them from making headlines. On October 19, 2023, the group stunned social media as it earned multiple nominations for the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

The boys are nominated for the categories of Best Male Artist, Best Vocal Performance Group, Best Vocal Performance Solo, Best OST, Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance, and Best Collaboration.

The BTS fandom leapt with joy over this news as a fellow BTS ARMY, @apobangpo13613, posted on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote:

"BTS vs. BTS"

Much to fandom's delight, the seven members of the world's most famous boy group have earned a total of eight nominations in the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). It is important to note that this is the most a K-pop group has earned in the MAMA Awards despite being inactive for the time being due to their military obligations.

"It's very hard": Fans are perplexed yet happy over the multiple nominations of BTS in MAMA 2023 and can't decide who they should vote for

SEVEN (feat. Latto) by Jungkook is nominated for the categories of Rookie of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video. Also, FACE by Jimin, Indigo by RM, and LAYOVER by V have all earned one nomination each in the Pop Vocal Album category.

Jimin's Like Crazy has been nominated for both the Rookie of the Year and Song of the Year awards. Furthermore, Angel Pt.1 by Jimin got nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance. Meanwhile, On The Street by J-hope and Wild Flower by RM have been nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance as well.

Additionally, The Astronaut by Jin, On The Street by J-hope, Wild Flower by RM, and Haegeum by SUGA have all earned nominations in the category of Best Music Video. Further, Slow Dancing by V and The Astronaut by Jin have both been nominated in the Pop Solo Performance category.

On top of that, SUGA entered the categories of Best Rap Album with his solo album D-DAY and Best Rap Performance for Haegeum.

As a result, fans had a meltdown over the nominations for the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) since the group's members are competing against one another for the award. The ARMYs took Twitter by storm and expressed their dilemma vehemently as to who they should vote for.

While an X (formerly Twitter) user, @Orekizrkive, tweeted, "What am I supposed to do," others expressed a similar stance, saying they were all excited yet perplexed.

It wouldn't be the first time in 2023 when the ARMYs had to make hard voting choices. During the 2023 The Fact Music Awards, the septet won the highest number of awards despite being inactive as a group since mid-2022.

The group went home with five The Fact Music Awards on the evening of October 10, 2023, although the members were not in attendance.

The septet won Best Music (Summer), Fan N Star Most Voted, and Fan N Star Choice Awards, while Jimin and V each took home an award for Best Music (Fall) and the Idol Plus Popularity Award.

On a similar note, fans are looking forward to the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards, as the final winner among their favorite seven boys from South Korea will be announced. On November 28 and 29, 2023, the Tokyo Dome in Japan will play host to the MAMA Awards as fans speculate which of the BTS members will attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, HYBE Corporation has announced that Kim Nam-joon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook will announce their enlistment dates by the end of 2023. Currently, BTS members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are actively serving their military duties. The boys aim to resume group activities by the end of 2025.