"Burn that company down": Fans criticize Starship Entertainment after seeing video of IVE's Wonyoung pinching herself to allegedly stay awake

On Saturday, March 9, a fan-taken video of IVE's Wonyoung at the group's recent concert landed on the internet after initially being posted on the Chinese community platform, Weibo.

While fans are always excited to come across the content of K-pop idols from their concerts, the video of Wonyoung left many concerned. In the clip, the idol was seen pinching her thigh, seemingly in an effort to keep her awake.

This left many fans worried, as they couldn't help but speculate that her agency, Starship Entertainment, was overworking the idol. Before the video landed, fans expressed concerns over IVE's heavily packed schedule.

The group recently kickstarted its first-ever world tour, making several stops across the US, Europe, and many other countries.

Expand Tweet

While this already required the members to work around the clock, fans also pointed out that IVE has also been rolling out other activities, such as their second fan meeting, fan club activities, etc.

Just when fans were expressing their concerns over the group being possibly overworked, the recent fancam of Wonyoung caused quite a stir of emotions among netizens.

Fans call out Starship Entertainment for allegedly overworking IVE's Wonyoung as a video of her allegedly hurting herself to stay awake lands on the internet

On March 9, a video of IVE's Wonyoung during the group's recent concert, SHOW WHAT I HAVE, in Singapore on February 24 was released on Weibo.

In the video, the idol was seated on the stage, and at one point, she was seen pinching her right thigh tightly. Upon viewing the video, many fans expressed that pinching oneself is one of the many ways people try to keep themselves awake.

This naturally left fans concerned. Many expressed that the idol must've been extremely tired to feel sleepy in such an enthusiastic environment as a concert venue.

While several fans commended the idol for her hard work and professionalism in keeping going and executing flawless performances despite being too tired, others couldn't help but criticize the idol's management, Starship Entertainment.

Fans called out the agency for mistreating and overworking IVE's Wonyoung to the extent that she can't get enough rest or sleep. Especially given that the idol's still young and in her growing years, fans were all the more concerned for her health.

However, this wasn't the first time the agency was called out for overworking the idol. Just a few days ago, a video of the idol wearing a sheet mask at the airport landed on the internet. The fan tweet read:

"My baby’s skin doesn’t have time to rest. It relaxes you while you're on the move. What is this? It's a schedule problem."

Expand Tweet

The video immediately blew up on the internet as fans pointed out that the idol probably doesn't have time to care for her health and skin and is forced to fit those activities around her busy schedule.

As more and more videos cement fans' speculations of Starship Entertainment overworking their artists, especially IVE's Wonyoung, land on the internet, netizens can't help but criticize the agency.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

They've not only been exposing and spreading awareness of Starship Entertainment's alleged unfair treatment of their idols but also demanding the agency ease IVE's schedules and give them space to rest.