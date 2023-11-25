Caio Benicio GoFundMe raises over $345,000 as ‘hero’ Deliveroo driver stops Dublin stabbing suspect

A Brazilian national, Caio Benicio, is being hailed as a hero after the Deliveroo driver stopped a knife-wielding suspect outside a school on Parnell Square by hitting him with his motorcycle helmet.

On Thursday, November 23, three children and a school care assistant were injured after a man in his 50s attacked several people outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire, a primary school in the Dublin city center, at about 1.40 pm local time.

Caio Benicio, a 43-year-old food delivery driver from Brazil riding past the area at the time, stopped to intervene after he saw a woman trying to protect a girl. Benicio rushed to their rescue after the assailant pulled out a knife to attack a 5-year-old girl. In a statement to OTempo Newspaper in Brazil, Benicio, who has been living in the Republic of Ireland for the past year, stated:

“Then the teacher pulled the child, the guy pulled another child and pulled a knife. A five-year-old child! Man, I threw the bike on the ground and went after the guy. The guy stabbing the girl… I didn’t even think about it. I took my helmet off and hit… which knocked the guy down. I think I managed to knock the guy down with the helmet, I hit him in the head.”

Shortly after Benicio managed to subdue the attacker, people in the area reportedly managed to restrain him. According to multiple reports, a five-year-old girl and school care assistant in her 30s were seriously injured in the attack. A five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl also sustained minor injuries.

Community member launch fundraiser to reward Caio Benicio for stopping Dublin stabbing suspect

In the wake of the Dublin stabbing, Brazilian Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio is being hailed as a hero for stopping the attacker with his bike helmet. However, Benicio, a Brazilian father of two, told BBC that it’s not a label he would choose for himself.

"I am a dad with two kids and I was in the right place at the right time. You see a man with a knife with a little girl - there is nothing else to do. You just have to act.”

A GoFundMe campaign launched on the heels of the attack seemingly disagreed with Benicio’s assessment, maintaining that the Deliveroo driver, who saved lives, is a hero. The campaign launched by a community member in an attempt to reward the good samaritan has raised over €316,000 ( $345,000 ).

“The man's a hero and the least we can do is buy him a pint so I'm asking you to donate the price of a pint of Guinness in your local area to Caio so that he knows the people of Dublin appreciate him.”

The organizer assured donors that GoFundMe has reached out to Caio Benicio, who has been added as the beneficiary of the funds raised in the crowdfunding campaign.

Meanwhile, the Dublin police have yet to disclose the name of the attacker and the potential motive for the incident.