Cameron Grassis GoFundMe raises more than $46,000 as 13-year old Londonderry native passes away

The Londonderry community is mourning the death of beloved teen Cameron Grassis, who reportedly passed away last week at his home. According to the teen’s obituary on Peabody Funeral Home, Cameron Grassis, a 13-year-old athlete from Londonderry, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The obituary did not detail the circumstances surrounding his unexpected demise. Cameron, who was born in Manchester, NH, had resided in Londonderry for the past nine years and was extremely active in the sports community. The obituary read,

“Cameron had resided in Londonderry for the past nine years. Cam, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, departed this world far too soon, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and kindness.”

Londonberry community rallies around Cameron Grassis's family in wake of his passing

The Londonderry community is rallying behind the devastated family of Cameron Grassis in the wake of his passing. A non-profit organization, Viviana Irene Leon Memorial Fund, will be covering the funeral expenses for Cameron’s family at the behest of the school and people in the community.

In a Facebook post, the Viviana Irene Leon Memorial Fund expressed gratitude to the community for reaching out to the organization and urged people to donate to a GoFundMe campaign launched on behalf of the family.

The fundraiser, which has raised over $46,000 of the $52,000 target amount, was organized by Sharon Richard on behalf of the deceased's mother, Nikki Grassis. The fundraiser said:

"Hi, my name is Sharon Richard and this account has been set up for the Grassis family in Londonderry, NH to help them with funeral expenses for the sudden and unexpected loss of their dear son, Cameron.”

While the non-profit organization Viviana Irene Leon Memorial Fund is covering the funeral costs, the funds raised through GoFundMe will render financial aid to the family while they take time off work to grieve the profound loss of their son.

The obituary described Cameron Grassis as an innately kind and compassionate teen who brightened up every room he entered. It also highlighted the teen’s sharp wit and unbridled passion for life, which was evident while he played sports or strummed his guitar.

“Known for his quick wit and infectious humor, Cameron brightened every room he entered with his silly antics and jovial demeanor. But perhaps Cameron’s most enduring legacy lies in his compassionate heart.”

The fundraiser announced funeral services for Cameron Grassis, saying visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Peabody Funeral Home, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 10:00 am at St Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH.