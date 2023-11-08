"Can we please move on and grow up": BTS fans slam fellow ARMYs for asking Jungkook awkward personal questions during Stationhead live Q&A

BTS' Jungkook is known to be one of the friendliest K-pop idols who indulges in fan service for ARMY's sake. However, a recent incident has left ARMYs embarrassed by their own fandom's actions. On November 8, Bangtan's maknae hosted a round of Q&A on Stationhead, an interactive radio platform, as part of the promotions for GOLDEN.

An unnamed ARMY asked Jungkook why he approached the female lead in his Standing Next To You music video. Although the golden maknae was taken aback by the bold question, the idol politely said it was merely acting. The maknae said that the director instructed him to do this, and he approached his job with no external thoughts, like a robot.

The fandom was embarrassed as they felt the fan asked an immature and unnecessary question. ARMYs are requesting their fellow fandom to ask more sensible questions on Stationhead and make good use of the opportunity they get to ask questions to Jungkook.

Jungkook's fans slam fellow ARMYs for asking the maknae inappropriate questions on Stationhead

BTS' Jungkook is having a dream run with his solo releases, starting with SEVEN, which was released in July, and finally, GOLDEN in November. The Euphoria singer proved that he is ready to take on bigger challenges in his career as a soloist. His music video for the title track, Standing Next To You, featured a female lead opposite him.

The slick and stylish mafiaesque title track is a modern recreation of old-school sounds from the disco funk genre. Standing Next To You was heavily inspired by the star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet and their doomed romance but in a mafia setting.

Jungkook portrays the role of a mafia leader who desperately wants to protect his lover. The idol sings to his lover in the music video that as long as he has her, he can defeat any adversity to have her by his side since their love is more profound than anything else.

Notably, the female lead in the music video is a famous Ukrainian model, Pasha Harulia. The pair had intense eye contact moments and a dreamy sequence wherein Jungkook lovingly caressed her face.

While most fans are supportive, some ARMYs have taken objection to the maknae romancing a woman in the music video. However, most ARMYs were quick to remind their fellow fans that the golden maknae is a 26-year-old grown man and free to make his decisions. They argued that he should have the creative liberty to make the kind of music he wants to. Here are some reactions:

Previously, Korean actress Han So-hee faced a barrage of hate messages from a certain section of ARMYs for being the golden maknae's love interest in SEVEN. The actress portrayed his girlfriend, who is annoyed by his antics and how he woos her and promises to love and cherish her for seven days a week.

ARMYs hope such brazen questions or comments don't deter the GOLDEN singer from pursuing his music the way he wants to.

Jungkook surpasses BLACKPINK to become the most streamed artist on Spotify

Jungkook has added another record to his illustrious cap. On November 7, the maknae's title track, Standing Next To You, ranked number one on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart for the first time. The track became his third song after SEVEN and 3D to top the aforementioned chart.

He has overtaken both his own group, BTS, and the Gen 3 girl group BLACKPINK, becoming the first K-pop artist with the most number-one songs to date on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart.

Additionally, SEVEN also became the fastest song in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.