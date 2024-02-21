BTOB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel embarked on a new chapter in their careers as they established their very own label – BTOB COMPANY.

According to a Korean media outlet, OSEN, DOD Entertainment made the official announcement on February 21, 2024, highlighting that the four members will continue their artistic pursuits under this freshly minted label.

Fans express joy and heartfelt emotions as their idols achieve long-deserved recognition and success following numerous challenges.

In a recent development, BTOB COMPANY has successfully negotiated with Cube Entertainment (the previous agency of BTOB), securing the rights to utilize the trademark for the group name BTOB. This agreement ensures that the quartet can persist with their activities under the same name of BTOB.

"BTOB making history today": Fans rejoice at the news of four members establishing their own BTOB company

On December 18, 2023, it was disclosed that Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel had inked exclusive contracts with a newly established agency. In November 2023, fellow BTOB member Changsub had already taken a similar step, signing an exclusive contract with Fantagio. This move followed the conclusion of BTOB’s 11-year exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment.

Having made their debut under Cube Entertainment in 2012, BTOB has garnered significant acclaim for their music, with hits such as It’s Okay, and Wind And Wish. The group's success has been marked by a loyal fanbase and widespread recognition.

MELODY (the name given to their fandom), expresses their joy and excitement on social media as they now wait for further announcements from the company about their future activities.

Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel's decision to establish BTOB COMPANY solidifies their resolve to continue creating music and engaging with fans. As the dust settles on these changes, Yook Sung-Jae is the sole remaining member whose future within the group remains uncertain.

BTOB (Born to Beat), consisting of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae, debuted on March 21, 2012, under CUBE Entertainment. Following Ilhoon's departure on December 31, 2020, the group underwent a major transformation. CUBE Entertainment officially announced on November 6, 2023, that the BTOB members opted not to renew their contracts, marking their departure after 11 years with the agency.

The anticipation and hope within the fanbase are palpable as they look forward to witnessing idols come together once again as a group, creating more memorable moments and music under the auspices of the recently formed BTOB COMPANY.

Recently, Peniel was spotted at the album listening party for GOT7's Yugyeom, who is gearing up for the release of his solo debut album TRUST ME on February 21, 2024.

