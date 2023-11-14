"CAN'T STOP REPLAYING": Fans express excitement over Red Velvet dropping the official music video of their comeback album "Chill Kill"

Red Velvet returned with their third full-length album, Chill Kill, and the accompanying music video for the album's title track on November 13, 2023, at 6 pm KST / 2:30 pm IST. Chill Kill, the group's unique pop dance track, demonstrates the band's wide range of musical influences.

Moreover, the album comprises 10 tracks, including Knock Knock (Who’s There?), Underwater, Will I Ever See You Again?, Nightmare, Iced Coffee, One Kiss, Bulldozer, Wings, 풍경화 (Scenery), and the aforementioned title track.

Fans of the girl group went feral as the group dropped its final music video on the official YouTube channel of SM Entertainment. A particular fan, @todayisryu tweeted about the same on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "CANT STOP REPLAYING IT."

Red Velvet has been able to forge a highly unique aural and visual idea throughout the previous nine years of their existence - an aura that frequently veers into the horror genre. The five-member group has always been identified as "eerie," even though they have done brilliant things.

Furthermore, the lyrics discuss how an unplanned chill kill may change the course of a relationship. The word "chill kill" describes an event or presence that breaks the silence.

Fans enthralled over the latest music video released by Red Velvet

The music video teaser for Chill Kill, released by Red Velvet on November 9, 2023, instantly brought back memories of the group's previous releases such as Psycho and Peek-A-Boo. In addition, this teaser turned out to include a concealed nugget that allowed fans to see a portion of the song that wasn't even included in the highlight medley.

Following the teaser's publication, some people observed that the music appeared to be playing backward. Many thought it was a sneak peek at the whole song when they re-reversed it since it sounded like a cohesive musical track.

The curiosity that was built with the teaser was justified as Red Velvet released the official track along with the music video on November 13, 2023. The recently released music video has drawn praise for its dramatic and dreamlike ambiance, which engrosses viewers.

Member Joy explained during a YouTube livestream on November 13, 2023, that the term "Chill Kill" refers to something or someone that breaks the quiet. The song communicates a yearning for optimism as well as the feeling of missing the "Chill Kill" despite the fact that it altered one's environment. The members of the group further emphasized that listeners should be aware of the duality that is depicted in the song.

As the group is renowned for its distinctive themes, their music videos often tackle the emotions of loss and remorse as well as the optimism that inevitably arises. Even though the endings aren't conventional ones, Red Velvet strives to overcome their mistakes, support one another through pain, and battle for their happy endings in their album concepts.

Fans had an online meltdown over the new music video of Chill Kill and expressed their love and joy vehemently on the social media platform. Some Red fans tried to deduce the deeper meaning behind the concept, whereas others swooned over the upbeat music and the cinematography of the video while showering praises on the group's comeback album.

This ten-track album is the group's first full-length offering since Perfect Velvet, which was released six years ago on November 17, 2023. During a live YouTube webcast held on November 13, 2023, the K-pop group explored the deeper significance of their most recent album.

According to Wendy, one of the band members, they wanted to communicate the two main themes of their record, which are tragedy and hope.

Fans are extremely pleased to see their favorite artists make a group comeback after years due to their health issues and other unforeseen circumstances.