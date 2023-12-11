“Can't wait for that Something BIG!”: Speculations run wild as Scooter Braun teases a new project by BTS’ Jungkook on his Instagram stories

On December 11, 2023, BTS member Jungkook became the first-ever Asian act to amass over 100 million streams on his solo album in five weeks. While BTS ARMY is beyond proud of the Standing Next to You singer's latest feat, they observed another mind-boggling development.

Scooter Braun—the CEO of HYBE America and the writer and producer of the song SEVEN—shared a story on his Instagram account congratulating the singer on his achievement while also hinting at a future release. Braun mentioned in his story that something major was coming and wrote,

"History. Something big next week. Real big."

Fans went into a frenzy over this and reacted to his post on social media, expressing their anticipation.

Scott Samuel "Scooter" Braun is an American talent manager, record executive, and entrepreneur. He managed leading recording artists such as Justin Bieber, Kanye West, J Balvin, Ozuna, Dan + Shay, and The Kid LAROI. He is also the creator of SB Projects, Schoolboy Records, and Ithaca Ventures.

Fans laud BTS star Jungkook for "working so hard until the last day before his enlistment"

For the unversed, Braun gained notoriety for "discovering" Justin Bieber when the 12-year-old was releasing cover songs on YouTube in an attempt to pursue his dream of being a musician. In addition to overseeing Bieber, his entertainment and marketing enterprise, SB Projects, represents artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Ava Max, Tori Kelly, and Black Eyed Peas.

GOLDEN, the full-length solo album by the 26-year-old global megastar of BTS, was released on November 3, 2023. It includes eleven tracks, starting with funk-pop, R&B, and hip-hop, and then switching gears to melancholic ballads and piano tunes. Based on five reviews, the album got an overall weighted average score of 75 at Metacritic, which gives publication ratings a normalized number out of 100, indicating generally positive reviews.

Nevertheless, BTS ARMY were left estatic at the mere hint of a new release the following week of writing this article. Since Jungkook is slated to get enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, alongside his team member and long-time friend Park Jimin, fans are experiencing a massive high tide of emotions. They took to Twitter to share their speculations regarding the big reveal.

Some speculated that it could be another remix with the Hollywood icon Usher, while others lauded Jungkook for working hard till the last day ahead of his enlistment.

NME noted how effortlessly Jungkook adopts the feelings and styles of every song, sounding like a musical chameleon with every new sound. The publication selected the tunes that seemed like classic pop king anthems; thus, 3D, Yes or No, Hate You, and Too Sad to Dance were the best.

It was expected for Jungkook's solo album to shatter records on Spotify once again and become the first ever Asian act to surpass 100 million streams on his debut album in five weeks.

In addition, GOLDEN topped the album charts in South Korea, Belgium, France, Lithuania, and Japan when it debuted in 25 different nations' music charts. It became the highest-charting album by a musician when it debuted at number three in the UK and went on to enter the top 10 in 14 countries, including Australia, France, and Germany.

In other news, BTS members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.