Charges against Regina Hill explored as Orlando City Commissioner is arrested

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested on Thursday, March 27, 2024, on several charges, including exploitation of the elderly. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched an investigation into her for attempting to defraud an elderly woman. Hill was taken to the Orange County Jail with a bond set at $40,000 on Thursday morning but posted the bond by the same afternoon.

Regina Hill took office in 2013 to advocate for jobs, affordable housing, and business development. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent over 20 years as a nurse, before working for the government. A few projects she has spearheaded include the Wells Built House Rehabilitation, Parramore Lymmo BRT Project, Community Gardens, and the Revitalization of the Orlando Police Department amongst others.

Regina Hill is now being accused of exploiting a 96-year-old woman and taking more than $100,000 from the latter. Court documents revealed that Hill allegedly established power of attorney over the elderly woman and bought a home with the woman listed as a co-owner without her permission. Regina also allegedly used the elderly woman’s funds for a New Year’s Eve stay in Miami, car insurance, dental surgery, IV infusions, and a facelift.

Regina Hill is now facing three counts of exploitation of the elderly, two counts of fraud impersonation, a scheme to defraud, and mortgage fraud.

What did Regina Hill do? Details revealed as City Commissioner gets arrested

The investigation into Regina Hill's alleged crimes reportedly began in 2023 after law enforcement received a tip about her. It is also believed that Hill's son and his girlfriend are living in the house that Hill wrongfully bought. The City Commissioner reportedly met her victim through the former's work.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Assistant Commissioner, Lee Massie, spoke about Hill's alleged actions stating that she "effectively betrayed" her community's trust.

“Mrs. Hill effectively betrayed the trust of her community by taking advantage of a 96-year-old elderly citizen, which is one of the most vulnerable in that community. A victim who was the last of her family in the area was manipulated and lied to, her finances and personal information misused and abused for Hill’s personal benefit. Obviously extremely tragic," Massie said.

Hill's attorney, James Smith, released a statement reminding followers that she is “presumed to be guilty in the eyes of the law.” He added that it was "important to remember" all the good things Hill had done for the city and her constituents. Smith asked people to treat Hill like a “loved one” who is “being accused of a crime.”

“So I would ask that everyone who’s paying close attention to this case, just to remember one thing, don’t judge just based on the allegations,” Smith stated.

A judge has since granted Hill pretrial release and she has been ordered to not contact the victim in any way or use the money that she obtained from her.