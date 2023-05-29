Chelsea Sternath missing: Details revealed as 33-year-old disappears during trip to Fort Collins, Colorado

A viral video about Chelsea Sternath, a 33-year-old who went missing from Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 13, 2023, has recently been doing the rounds on social media. Sternath's friend, who goes by the moniker ghouliangore, posted the video with the caption:

"Please help share this. I'll be posting an obnoxious amount until Chelsea is found. Boosting appreciated."

According to the clip, Stearnath was last seen two weeks ago at an Applebees located at 100 West 104th Avenue in the Northglenn area. Ghouliangore explained that the 33-year-old was traveling alone en route to Fort Collins, CO, but a "lack of communication" from her end has caused concern among her family and friends.

Chelsea Sternath has been inactive on social media since May 8th and May 9th

Chelsea Sternath is described as a tall (5'10") woman with short hair which is dyed blond with brown roots showing.

33-year-old Sternath was on her way to Indiana for work before she went missing. As per the TikTok post, she was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot in bronze or sandy color paint with Oregon plates. The license plate is white with a tree in the middle and has the letters "PAX" with three numbers. Its registration is 5/25.

According to Ghouliangore, a professional tattoo artist, Chelsea Sternath has been social media silent since May 8th and 9th and has not made any phone calls to family or friends since May 13, which is very unlike her, raising suspicion.

In an updated video shared on Sunday, May 28, Ghouliangore thanked netizens for sharing her post. Sharing contact details, she added that if anyone has any "serious inquiries" about Chelsea Sternath or the vehicle she was driving, they should contact either non-emergency lines in Pasadena, California, or those in North Glenn, Colorado.

She also remarked that if anyone had any information about Chelsea or the car, they should immediately call 911. However, she cautioned:

"Any false leads pushes us further away from Chelsea, so please only call if you have valid information."

This is the second missing person's case in Colorado this month

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 15-year-old Samuel Nugent was reported missing by his family. The teenager is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. In a statement released on May 24, Colorado Springs Police Department explained:

"Detectives with Metro Vice received information from an acquaintance that raised the level of concern for Samuel’s safety."

Colorado Springs Police Department @CSPDPIO Community Notification: Missing At Risk Juvenile



CSPD is searching for 15-year-old Samuel Nugent. Samuel was reported missing on 5/10/2023 by his family. He was last seen at his home on Dillon Circle in Colorado Springs, CO. Community Notification: Missing At Risk JuvenileCSPD is searching for 15-year-old Samuel Nugent. Samuel was reported missing on 5/10/2023 by his family. He was last seen at his home on Dillon Circle in Colorado Springs, CO. https://t.co/ZUrYrIIiGx

They stated that Nugent suffers from health issues that require him to take daily medications. He was last seen at his home on Dillion Circle, wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants and black Nike shoes. He was carrying a black Under Armor backpack and was riding his white and red mountain bike.

Both Chelsea Sternath and Samuel Nugent have been missing for over two weeks.

