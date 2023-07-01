Choi Ye Na’s agency shared that the Hate Rodrigo singer has canceled post-recording for today’s Music Core citing health reasons

On July 1, Choi Ye Na’s agency, Yuehua Entertainment, announced that the singer had canceled the post-recording of her new song Hate Rodrigo for today’s Music Core. The agency said that she had to cancel the recording for health reasons, but if the general chatter on the internet is to be believed, it was due to the severe backlash she received for her latest song, Hate Rodrigo.

“The post-recording for MBC’s “Music Core” that was scheduled to take place today has been cancelled due to a deterioration in the artist’s health.”

Titled after American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s last name, it is the lead single of her second single album, HATE XX. Choi Ye Na has collaborated with (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi for Hate Rodrigo. The song aims to capture a person adorably denying their feelings of jealousy. However, in the end, they acknowledge what is causing them envy. At Olivia Rodrigo's request, the song was removed from YouTube, and a few hours later, the edited version was reuploaded again.

Choi Ye Na’s agency also confirmed that the singer had postponed her fan signing event

Additionally, Choi Ye Na’s agency also confirmed that the singer had postponed her fan signing event similarly, citing her poor health. Yuehua Entertainment released a brief statement thanking the Hate Rodrigo singer’s fans and apologized for the frequent changes in her schedule, citing her flailing health as the reason for continuous delays and cancellations of activities.

In their statement addressed to Jigumi (fandom name), they wrote:

“We ask for Jigumi’s generous understanding in regards to our frequent schedule changes, and we will do our utmost to help our artist recover her health.”

However, the internet believes that she is buying time to avoid facing her fans after the raging controversy surrounding Hate Rodrigo, which led to her eventually deleting the video. For those unversed, Choi Ye Na’s Hate Rodrigo music video has been in controversy. Shortly after its release on June 27, the Hate Rodrigo MV went private or was removed from YouTube.

The same evening, Korean media outlet XportNews reported that the music video was made private after Olivia Rodrigo’s team requested them to do so. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t the bold song title but rather issues with copyright infringement in certain scenes of the music video.

The original music video featured references to Olivia Rodrigo’s past songs and lyrics. Also, the previous Hate Rodrigo music video featured photos and images of the American singer.

In response to the Korean media outlet XportNews, Choi Ye Na’s agency, Yuehua Entertainment, denied receiving any notice or request from Olivia Rodrigo’s management. They revealed that they willingly made it private, realizing that certain portions of the music video may have caused issues with trademark infringement and copyright. They revealed that they didn’t think through the issue and apologized for the suddenness of the situation.

“Additionally, we’d like to clarify that it is not true that the music video was made private at the request of Olivia Rodrigo’s side. We have never received any request regarding that matter and we hope that there will be no more misunderstandings for both artists and fans due to unverified reports”.

Choi Ye Na reuploads the Hate Rodrigo music video after backlash

On June 30, after continuous discussion and debate, Choi Ye Na reuploaded her much-discussed music video, Hate Rodrigo. The new version removed all past references to Olivia Rodrigo and her pictures, which were previously used in the music video.

The new version of the music video has 4.4 million views so far, with fans lavishing praise on the Hate Rodrigo singer's vocals and talent. More information regarding this will be revealed later.

