Choi Ye Na’s Hate Rodrigo MV had issues with copyright, says agency

On June 29, 2023, two days after Choi Ye Na returned with the much-talked-about comeback title track, Hate Rodrigo, the music video was turned to private viewing on YouTube. The next day, Yuehua Entertainment made an official statement denying the rumors of the music video being taken down at the request of Olivia Rodrigo’s team.

Through the statement, the agency informed that a few scenes in the music video had issues with copyrights and trademark infringement. They apologized for not checking it post-production and stated that Hate Rodrigo was being re-edited.

“The music video was made private on June 29 after the company found that some scenes may have caused issues with trademark infringement, violation of portrait rights, and copyright. Currently, the music video is being edited again. We apologize for the sudden confusion without giving prior notice due to recognizing the problem belatedly. We will upload the music video again as soon as the editing is completed.” (Translation via Soompi)

Agency denies reports of Olivia Rodrigo’s team asking to take down Choi Ye Na’s Hate Rodrigo music video

Choi Ye Na, former member of the project girl group IZ*ONE, made her splashing solo debut in January last year with the EP Smiley. However, she truly made headlines across the world with her latest single album, Hate Rodrigo, directly referencing the drivers license singer, Olivia Rodrigo. Following this, netizens’ contrasting reactions began doing the rounds ever since the first teaser was released.

On June 27, Choi Ye Na officially made her comeback with the release of the title song and the music video for Hate Rodrigo. Many understood from the beginning that the K-pop idol only had positive things to say about Rodrigo since she had earlier mentioned her love for the American singer. However, they were on the fence about the many references she had made to the drivers license singer throughout the music video.

Moreover, fans discovered that the music video was not available for public viewing as it was set to private. Rumors circulated about Olivia Rodrigo’s team reaching out to Yuehua Entertainment to demand the music video’s removal. However, the agency cleared up the rumors and stated that they did not receive any such request on June 30.

“Additionally, we’d like to clarify that it is not true that the music video was made private at the request of Olivia Rodrigo’s side. We have never received any request regarding that matter and we hope that there will be no more misunderstandings for both artists and fans due to unverified reports. In the future, we’d also like to ask you to refrain from spreading unconfirmed speculations.”

Yuehua Entertainment also stated that the music video was turned to private because they were re-editing some scenes as they had issues with portrait and copyrights.

Meanwhile, the agency posted a revised version of the music video a few hours later on June 30. Many of the scenes that were replaced included Olivia Rodrigo’s posters or images on full display. They were changed to either close-ups of Choi Ye Na or a different scene altogether.

