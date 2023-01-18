Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' Ghosted movie release date teased by director

Ghosted director Dexter Fletcher recently teased the release date of the much-anticipated film. He said the movie could be released by April this year.

Ghosted will star Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan, Lizze Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, and Fahim Fazli.

Dexter Fletcher is an English film director and actor who has appeared in movies and shows like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Hotel Babylon, Band of Brothers, and Press Gang. He made his directorial debut in 2011 with Wild Bill and went on to direct Sunshine on Leith and Eddie the Eagle.

He directed superhit biographical films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Will Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' Ghosted be released in April?

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Dexter Fletcher reveals Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-starrer ‘Ghosted’ will release this April Dexter Fletcher reveals Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-starrer ‘Ghosted’ will release this April https://t.co/vV5Jg59zVt

In a conversation with Deadline, Ghosted director Dexter Fletcher hinted that the upcoming film could be released sooner than expected.

He said:

"Production is well-wrapped. I’m just putting the finishing touches to it now. It’ll be ready for April. I mean, I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say that but I’ve said it."

He continued:

"People should be standing by their TVs and their Apple boxes for April. They've got a good time coming"

Apple TV+ will stream the movie. Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans were originally going to reunite in the movie as their characters from The Avengers. Unfortunately, the actress had to withdraw from the project, and De Armas was cast in her place. Evans and De Armas previously starred in Knives Out and The Gray Man.

Both actors are not just leading the film but also serving as executive producers. Ana de Armas is also set to appear in John Wick spin-off Ballerina opposite Keanu Reeves. The movie also features Norman Reedus and is packed with fast-paced action like the John Wick movies.

She recently spoke about Ballerina on The Tonight Show. She said:

"We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised."

He then proceeded to compliment Keanu Reeves by saying:

"But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I'm like – I can't complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best."

What will Ghosted be about?

The plot of Ghosted has been kept under wraps for now, but one thing is certain it's a romantic action-adventure film.

According to THR, the film has the following description:

"A high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of 'Romancing the Stone,' the 1984 adventure movie that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner."

Romancing the Stone was directed by Robert Zemeckis, written by Diane Thomas, and produced by Michael Douglas. It starred Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito. The 1984 film's official description reads:

"A mousy romance novelist sets off for Colombia to ransom her kidnapped sister, and soon finds herself in the middle of a dangerous adventure hunting for treasure with a mercenary rogue."

Ghosted will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Chris Evans, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick and is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Apple Studios is in charge of the movie's distribution.

Poll : 0 votes