On April 12, 2023, a clip allegedly capturing TXT’s Taehyun grooving in a club with a beer in hand went viral on Twitter. The video, posted by user @KDFFKDF, gained 1.3 million views in just a few hours.

While conversations in some South Korean online communities centered around criticizing the 21-year-old K-pop idol for being in a club with girls, international K-pop fans had a completely different concern.

A quick search of "Taehyun club" on Twitter brings up posts of international fans dissing the idol’s alleged choice of club. Some fans mentioned that the club looked “dry as hell” with hardly any person dancing properly or enthusiastically.

ʚ♡ɞ @thehaerins Forget about Taehyun having two girls in his arms, this club looks DRY as hell Forget about Taehyun having two girls in his arms, this club looks DRY as hell 😭 https://t.co/nsolFq3AMU

Meanwhile, other fans said that had they spotted him at the club, they would have tried to dance with him rather than recording a video and posting it.

TXT’s Taehyun allegedly dancing at a club creates havoc in the K-pop fandom, international fans defend him

Fans were still reeling from Suchwita episode 8 featuring TXT’s Taehyun and Yeonjun, released on April 11, when they were hit with a 36-second clip of a person resembling the former going viral on the internet the next day.

The original poster of the video and netizens on Twitter alleged that the person captured was the 21-year-old lead vocalist and rapper of TXT, who was in a club with dim lights and a drink in his hands. Some netizens also claimed that he was in close proximity with two girls while dancing.

The clip instantly raised a lot of criticism from Korean netizens, but people noticed a different reaction from the international side of the fandom. Several fans mentioned that if it was TXT’s Taehyun, he was just behaving like an ordinary 21-year-old man. According to them, any idol being at a club dancing, with or without girls, should not be an issue.

In a hilarious surprise, fans tweeted that they could give the Sugar Rush Ride singer better club suggestions, considering the one he was in hardly saw anyone going all-out in terms of dancing. Some also joked that they should have been among the people dancing with him.

Some fans also defended the TXT member from comments that seemed to attack his reputation. However, the positive and hilarious reactions overpowered the criticisms thrown at the 21-year-old singer.

Take a look at how the internet is reacting to TXT’s Taeyun allegedly being spotted at a club:

yeonjun's parisian bestie (real) @ANTIROM4NTlC the only questionable thing about taehyun rn is his choice of club the only questionable thing about taehyun rn is his choice of club

Mia⁷ 🐯 saw nct dream in atl @MultiMias i don’t even care that taehyun was at the club. i just wish it was me with him. i don’t even care that taehyun was at the club. i just wish it was me with him. https://t.co/ADHhdjkgu5

ℬ ✩ @tae7gi me tryna catch taehyun’s attention in the club me tryna catch taehyun’s attention in the club https://t.co/BjPebeKWEB

🐭 @dummyvannah me personally if I saw taehyun at a club I’m either walking straight out the door to keep from embarrassing myself or I’m downing three shots and shooting MY shot! what’s the worst that can happen I get thrown out of the club? taehyun turns me down? me personally if I saw taehyun at a club I’m either walking straight out the door to keep from embarrassing myself or I’m downing three shots and shooting MY shot! what’s the worst that can happen I get thrown out of the club? taehyun turns me down?

angy⁷𖧵 SAW BTS @H0PEK0RE TAEHYUN HAD NOT ONE BUT TWO GIRLS WITH HIM AT THE CLUB AND ONE OF THEM WASNT ME?!?? TAEHYUN HAD NOT ONE BUT TWO GIRLS WITH HIM AT THE CLUB AND ONE OF THEM WASNT ME?!?? https://t.co/C7JOjY1nFk

jaz ⤮ #1 STAYLIFER @flo_withskz taehyun having fun in a club and chatting to girls like a normal guy his age should not be making people have a tantrum on twitter dot com.. taehyun having fun in a club and chatting to girls like a normal guy his age should not be making people have a tantrum on twitter dot com.. https://t.co/KQUfprGWNG

alex 🐻👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽⚔️ D-DAY, JJK1 IS COMING @YEONSW0RLD “xtx downfall” and its taehyun being a normal 21 year old who goes to the club to have fun “xtx downfall” and its taehyun being a normal 21 year old who goes to the club to have fun

lua ✿ rullet supremacist @angeiua taehyun literally drank with yeonjun and yoongi on suchwita why are people acting like him going to a club was the most scandalous thing ever taehyun literally drank with yeonjun and yoongi on suchwita why are people acting like him going to a club was the most scandalous thing ever

molly 🎀 @chynjntxt but why was taehyun in the driest club ever with the most boring girlie move your hips a lil sis !!! but why was taehyun in the driest club ever with the most boring girlie move your hips a lil sis !!!

Meanwhile, the timing of the club clip popping up also came across as hilarious to many fans. A day ago, TXT’s Taehyun and Yeonjun were shocked to hear that BTS started performing in “a club” with 200 people before becoming worldwide superstars. The duo’s reaction included asking SUGA twice if they heard it right.

ayesha @whooperjin yeonjun and taehyun’s eyes widening in disbelief when yoongi said that they performed at a club in japan for an audience of 200 made my heart ache yeonjun and taehyun’s eyes widening in disbelief when yoongi said that they performed at a club in japan for an audience of 200 made my heart ache

TXT, short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, are in their fifth year as an idol group. They have achieved many impressive feats, including the upcoming project where they will be headlining Coachella Chicago. The five-member group performed at Lollapalooza last year, making history as the first-ever K-pop group to do so.

TXT will perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Grant Park.

