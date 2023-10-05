Coffee Mate mean girls creamer: Where to buy, release date, price, and all you need to know

American coffee creamer Coffee-Mate has introduced its limited-edition pink frosted creamer in honor of October 3rd, which has been dubbed Mean Girls Day by the internet. The 2004 movie Mean Girls was a success due to the notorious antagonist Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, and Lindsay Lohan’s protagonist Cady Heron.

One of the fan-favorite scenes in the movie is an interaction between Cady and her crush, Aaron Samuels, who sits in front of her in class. Aaron, played by Jonathan Bennett, turned to her one day to ask her what day it was, and so Cady went on to dreamily narrate the iconic line:

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.”

The film has since become a cult classic, with the characters still living vividly in people’s minds. To commemorate the day even more, the coffee creamer by Nestlé announced its latest addition on October 3, 2023. However, consumers will have to wait a while since the pink creamer won't be available until January 2024.

Where to buy Coffee Mate's Mean Girls pink creamer and other details

Customers can purchase the pink frosted creamer at mass retailers and grocery stores across the United States once the brand launches the creamer in January of next year. The creamer will come in 32-fl.-oz. bottles at an estimated retail price of $4.69. However, the prices may vary depending on the retailer.

Significantly, the Mean Girls pink frosted creamer would be the first creamer by Coffee Mate to be all pink in color. The brand described the flavor of this item as having notes of rich pink and sweet frosting, which would taste like a cake that is filled with smiles and rainbows.

Coffee Mate's Mean Girls pink frosted creamer to hit the shelves next January. (Image via Coffee Mate)

Leonardo Aizpuru, the Vice President of Brand Marketing for Nestlé’s Beverage Division and Business Unit, referred to the partnership and said:

“We’re not a regular creamer; we’re a cool creamer. That’s why Coffee Mate is thrilled to debut the category’s first-ever pink creamer with Paramount’s iconic Mean Girls movie. This partnership gives our fans a chance to add a splash of pink to their coffee, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic, quotable film.”

Even though the product does not come out until next year, announcing its arrival months prior, especially on the day that’s been known as Mean Girls Day by fans, was a significant move. It seems that Coffee Mate wanted to prepare everyone and keep up their excitement for the new creamer for the time being.

Aside from that, the release of this pink creamer in January 2024 would coincide with the release of Mean Girls: The Musical, which is hitting theaters the same month. It would also mark the original movie’s 20th anniversary.