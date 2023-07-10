Singer Zayn Malik released a few teaser images for his upcoming fourth studio album, which sparked speculations about BLACKPINK's Rosé featuring in the same. On July 8, 2023, the British singer released some images and clips on his Instagram to commemorate his upcoming album release.

In the second slide of the first post, a woman linking her arms around Zayn's neck can be spotted. While the face of the woman can't be seen or identified, many believe that it is the K-pop idol, Rosé.

While this might seem quite a stretch, a few weeks ago, on May 8, when the idol posted a thread of photos on her Instagram page about her trip to New York, it sparked many rumors between the two artists joining hands for a project. This has also cemented fans' expectations of a collaboration between the two.

mary @httpmaryfck wait, so the zayn and rosé collab is really true?? wait, so the zayn and rosé collab is really true??

Fans debate if the mystery woman in Zayn Malik's recent teaser images is BLACKPINK's Rosé

As the teaser images sent the internet into a frenzy, fans wondered about the identity of the woman. While some thought it was BLACKPINK's Rosé, others believe it to be Selena Gomez, while still others think that it could be an actress featured in Zayn's music video. Many even guessed that it might be his new girlfriend, given the fact that he had featured his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, in the music video for Pillowtalk when they were still together.

However, the speculation about the woman being Rosé seems to be stuck with the majority of the fans, especially since only a few weeks ago, talks of a possible collaboration between the two became the topic of much debate in the fandom. On May 8, 2023, BLACKPINK's Rosé had made a stop in New York to attend Sulwhasoo's event as the global ambassador of the luxury skincare brand and posted about her small trip with a thread of images on Instagram.

However, the first image, which showed her in a studio, prompted several fans to link her to Zayn, given that he was also working on his album in New York around the same time. The narrative got more credibility when fans realized that Zayn Malik's manager, Nicola Carson, recently started to follow the idol on Instagram. Given that she's the only BLACKPINK member that his manager is following, talks about a collaboration between the two naturally spread through the internet.

alana ✩ˎˊ˗ @pjmsooyas if this zayn and rosé collab is real It’s going to eat so bad i fear if this zayn and rosé collab is real It’s going to eat so bad i fear

icéy @roseannesysl rosé been radio silent bc she’s filming a music video for her collab with zayn rosé been radio silent bc she’s filming a music video for her collab with zayn https://t.co/06tiHd1uSM

River @rosiepoop1997 GUYS DO Y'ALL THINK IT'S ROSÉ WITH ZAYN? GUYS DO Y'ALL THINK IT'S ROSÉ WITH ZAYN? https://t.co/JkZcM3Dmkt

Rosé Enthusiast @butterflychaeng



well still rosé x zayn collab on his album. i don't need mv, just they sing a song together i'll be glad Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop



This comes after rumors circulated that the two collaborated. Fans theorize that ROSÉ of #BLACKPINK is the mystery woman in ZAYN's teaser photo.

⁴vale⁷ 🫧 @bangpinkscrumbs was i one of the people who thought that was rosé with zayn? absolutely. was i one of the people who thought that was rosé with zayn? absolutely.

🎸 @LilDreamer_off

I hopes are still up If that collab rumour with Zayn is really true then maybe just maybe Rosé sang for that actress? If that blonde girl is just an actressI hopes are still up If that collab rumour with Zayn is really true then maybe just maybe Rosé sang for that actress? If that blonde girl is just an actress 😭I hopes are still up

While fans are almost confident about the collaboration between BLACKPINK's Rosé and Zayn, some deny that the mystery woman in the teaser images is the idol. Many netizens have pointed out that the height difference as seen in the image doesn't make sense if the rumor is true, since Rosé is quite tall. Additionally, the fingernails and the small glimpse of hair as shown in the teaser also fails to resemble that of Rosé, according to fans and netizens.

Regardless, BLINKs still hope that BLACKPINK's Rosé features in Zayn's upcoming album since they are quite thrilled to listen to what the crossover sounds like. Additionally, given that the idol's agency, YG Entertainment, still hasn't denied or confirmed the rumors, fans are optimistic about the same.

