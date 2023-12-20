'CONGRATULATIONS FELIX' trends on X as the Stray Kids member's solo track, Deep End, bags #1 at Genius Korea's Year End Chart 2023

On Tuesday, December 19, fans celebrated Stray Kids Felix's recent achievement with his first solo track, Deep End. Following the release of Genius Korea's Year End Chart 2023, it was revealed that the idol's song was ranked first in their chart for Top K-Ballad Songs. While this stands as a great accomplishment in itself, fans' realization that the song, Deep End, received no promotion whatsoever makes the achievement all the more impressive.

The song was released as a part of Stray Kids' 2022 Compilation Album, SKZ-Replay, where the members not only rolled out unit songs but also released their solo tracks, expressing their music aesthetic. While the entire discography received much love from the fans due to its close connection to the member's individualistic qualities, Felix's song, with its moving lyrics and mesmerizing vocals, debatably had the upper hand.

Since the song was neither promoted nor came with a music video to increase its exposure, fans were all the more surprised and proud to learn about the K-pop idol's impressive accomplishment.

Fans celebrate as Stray Kids' Felix bags #1 at Genius Korea's Year End Charts 2023 for his solo track, Deep End

The Stray Kids' rapper, Felix, who's known for his rough and deep voice, surprised fans with his swoon-worthy and emotional solo track, Deep End. The song is a part of the eight-piece K-pop group's third digital compilation album, SKZ-Replay. Fans were naturally enthusiastic about the same, given that it was the idol's first solo work.

Given the unique edge and different personality that the idol showcased through the song, it blew up on the internet. While there was no doubt that the song, Deep End, received a lot of love and support from both fans and common listeners, netizens were surprised by the incredible success it achieved.

On December 19, when Genius Korea released its Year End Charts, fans were thrilled to see that Felix's Deep End had bagged #1 on the Top K-Ballad Songs of 2023. Their enjoyment was all the more fueled as they realized it was not only the idol's first solo track but also a song that he composed himself. Additionally, given its emotional angle, fans were happy to learn that the idol received the recognition they thought he deserved.

The piano ballad that the idol co-wrote is said to carry heavy themes of loneliness and depression, and several STAYs were not only moved by it but also found solace in the relativity it exuded. Standing as a song that stands as a deep connection between Felix and his fans, its achievement with Genuis Korea's Year End Chart 2023 was naturally celebrated and highly praised.

Fans also took the opportunity to bring back the song's impressive features and the idol's wide range of skill sets that were effortlessly showcased through the song, Deep End. Not only was he praised for stepping out of his position as a rapper to explore aspects of ballad songs, but he was also commended for his lyrics for the song that left many stunned.

As fans continued to celebrate the great news, they also hoped for more such solo work from Felix to come their way.