Corntrail McKinley GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as deadly St. Louis hit-and-run kills 4 passengers

On February 26, 2023, Corntrail McKinley, 20, and three others died in a tragic hit-and-run crash reported in Midtown St. Louis, Missouri.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been set up by his sister, Antonette Sutton, who mentions that Corntrail leaves behind a two-year-old son, Kash McKinley, and the donations will help with the funeral expenses.

The fundraiser campaign has a goal of $10,000, out of which over $7,000 have been raised.

Corntrail McKinley's brother survived the crash

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that on February 26, 2023, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on South Grand. At around 1.30 am, the driver ran a stop light and slammed into a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling west.

The Chevrolet Tahoe, which was carrying eight people, was thrown from the overpass and landed upside down on Forest Park Avenue. The Chevrolet Impala's driver fled the scene on foot.

In a statement, the police said that the collision led the Tahoe "to strike the bridge guardrail and fall off the bridge where it landed upside down in the westbound lanes of Forest Park."

Four passengers in the Tahoe, including Corntrail McKinley, Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings, Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park, and Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivanwere, were declared dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was being driven by Corntrail's brother, 19-year-old Courtney McKinley, who, along with three other passengers, survived the crash but were critically injured and admitted to the hospital.

KMOV reported that Courtney McKinley couldn't believe he had survived the crash. He said:

"I woke up in the hospital like dang, it's really real."

The four victims, who were taken to hospital and are in critical condition, include two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds.

Cedric Eugene Dixon, 34, was later identified as the suspect in the incident by the police. In a probable cause statement, Dixon has been accused of removing his license plate before fleeing the scene.

Alexis Zotos @alexiszotos NEW MUGSHOT: Cedric Dixon turned himself into police overnight. He’s been charge with four counts of Involuntary Manslaughter 1st, eight counts of Armed Criminal Action, four counts of Assault 2nd, and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. NEW MUGSHOT: Cedric Dixon turned himself into police overnight. He’s been charge with four counts of Involuntary Manslaughter 1st, eight counts of Armed Criminal Action, four counts of Assault 2nd, and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. https://t.co/KCQ4uUGyfk

On March 1, 2023, Dixon turned himself in and has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of assault, eight counts of armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Corntrail McKinley was a "full-time father"

Courtney McKinley told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he and his brother Corntrail were always together and did everything together.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that after graduating from Vashon High School, the brothers moved into their own apartment together and worked as merchandisers at Pepsi Co. Courtney said:

"He was a full-time father. He wanted to have more kids. He had plans for his future. He was going to get everything he wanted to."

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized for Courtney McKinley by their sister Antonette Sutton to help with his medical expenses.

