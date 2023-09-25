Craig Mazin finally breaks silence on The Last of Us season 2 filming amid strikes

Fans of TV couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 because The Last of Us season 1 aired from January 15 to March 12 and instantly became a classic. Inspired by the Playstation game of the same name, the post-apocalyptic drama showcased the exploits of a middle-aged man named Joel and a 14-year-old girl named Ellie. The duo embarked on a dangerous journey as Ellie is said to be the only hope to revive human civilization.

Right after the season ended, fans began demanding information about season 2. Thankfully, its co-creator Craig Mazin recently gave an update, and there certainly is a reason for celebration.

The Last of Us Season 2 production will resume when the WGA strike ends

The WGA strike commenced on May 2, 2023, and is currently at the height of its power. Thousands of writers went on strike because of a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

For a while, it looked like this strike would go on for many more months. However, there has been progress for all parties involved in the unrest. The WGA and four prominent studio CEOs negotiated and have a tentative agreement. The Last of Us is among the several shows and films that have faced delays due to this strike.

However, showrunner Craig Mazin recently announced on Threads that production for season 2 was very close. He said:

Craig Mazin on Threads (Image via Threads/Sportskeeda Pop)

Mazin said he was proud of everyone who battled the injustice against them and was excited to begin work on the second season of the post-apocalyptic drama.

He further said that even though the strike is not over yet, the show's production will begin as soon as the strike ends. Fans speculate a late 2024/early 2025 release for the upcoming season.

The Last of Us synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes' YouTube channel, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

"What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival"

The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Executive producers of the series are Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Carter Swan, and Asad Qizilbash. Its opening theme was composed by Gustavo Santaolalla.