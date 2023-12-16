Darius McCrary net worth: 'Family Matters' star's fortune and personal life explored

Darius McCrary is best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the sitcom Family Matters. He stepped into the industry at the age of 11 and went on to star in the hit show from 1989 to 1998. It is worth noting that Darius McCrary has a net worth of over $100,000 as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He has three children, two daughters and a son. Apart from his work in the television and film industry, his personal life has often been the talk of the town. He got married to Juliette Vann in 2005 and later got divorced in 2006. In 2009, he tied the knot with Karrine Steffans but the couple parted ways in 2011. His third marriage, to Tammy Brawner in 2014, also ended in divorce in 2017.

The actor, born on May 1, 1976, in Walnut, California, rose to fame after he played Eddie Winslow on Family Matters, which ran from 1989 to 1998. With a net worth of $100,000, McCrary has faced financial challenges in recent years, including an admission in 2017 that he owed $90,000 to the IRS, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

McCrary began his career at a young age, starring in his film debut Big Shots (1987) at the age of 11. He continued to land roles in various television shows and films, achieving significant success with Family Matters. He starred in Christmas In Carolina, Mississippi Burning, Something to Sing About, Vampires: Los Muertos, and more.

The actor's personal life has often been in the headlines. His first marriage, to Las Vegas showgirl Juliette Vann, was a whirlwind romance that began in 2005. However, their relationship was short-lived, and the couple reportedly parted ways in 2006, just a year after tying the knot, as per The Sun.

Following his first divorce, McCrary reportedly got into a relationship with author Karrine Steffans in 2008. They tied the knot in 2009 and soon after, Steffans accused Darius McCrary of physical abuse and domestic violence, as per Vibe. The couple officially got divorced in 2011, bringing an end to their relationship.

Darius McCrary then exchanged vows with basketball player Tammy Brawner in 2014. Their relationship faced challenges when Brawner filed for divorce in 2017, citing concerns for the duo's daughter Zoey's safety, as per Daily News.

The divorce was finalized in 2019 after a tumultuous two-year legal battle. One of the terms of their divorce settlement was that McCrary pays Brawner $1,366 per month in child support, as reported by People. This included $415 in child-care costs and $916, which was reportedly a base amount.

CNN reported that in 2015, McCrary was arrested for failure to pay child support. In an interview with VladTV in 2020, he spoke about FathersCare, a non-profit organization he founded.

He shed light on the court system and alleged that it "pushes" dads out of their kids' lives.

"My experience with my son has led me down a very difficult road. It's been a really ugly experience of what the court system can do to men who really want to be in their children's lives," he said.

Although he was arrested in 2015, as per CNN, he spent less than a day behind bars.