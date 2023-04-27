"DC's best hero is back": The Flash fans react to Stephen Amell's cameo in season 9 episode 9

Stephen Amell's cameo in the ninth episode of The Flash season 9 has left fans on a magical high. His character, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, has been a favorite ever since he led the CW superhero series Arrow from 2012 to 2020 with aplomb. He returned as Oliver for The Flash season 9 episode, titled It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To.

The plot centered around Barry Allen/The Flash's birthday party, which gets gate-crashed by the antagonist Bloodwork. As the villain carries out his evil ploy threatening all reality, Oliver enters as The Spectre, resulting in an iconic team-up between him and Allen.

As soon as the episode dropped, elated fans took to Twitter to express their happiness at Stephen Amell's brief appearance. One user called him "DC's best hero" while sharing their joy on social media.

Before It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To aired, the Canadian actor tweeted a confirmation post that he would be "guest starring" on the episode, leaving fans of his headlined series and The Flash excited.

To recall, Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow/Arrow had already appeared in 10 episodes of the current DC superhero show from 2014 to 2019. The Flash is in its ninth season, which is also its last.

Fans are ecstatic after Stephen Amell returns as Arrow in The Flash's recent episode

Directed by Danielle Panabaker and written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi, It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To hit the network on April 26, 2023. Earlier this month, TVLine dropped a trailer hinting at Stephen Amell's return as Oliver in this particular episode.

The new offering featured the now-professional wrestler in his full Spectre mode, where he fought alongside John Diggle and others to combat Bloodwork's (Sendhil Ramamurthy) ominous plans. As soon as the episode was released, fans were left in awe by Stephen Amell's stunning cameo.

While some who probably didn't watch the episode expressed their sincere intention to catch it soon only for the actor, there were several who gushed about how spectacular he was in the episode.

As mentioned, The Flash is in its ninth and final season. It hit The CW on February 8, 2023. Reports stated that season 9 will consist of 13 episodes, with the season and show finale slated to be broadcast on May 24, 2023.

Apart from Grant Gustin as the titular character, The Flash stars Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Khione / Snow, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, and Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, among others, in the main cast.

