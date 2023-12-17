"Definitely cooking": Fans go feral as BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted hanging out with Samsung’s heiress at a local restaurant in Thailand

In an unexpected turn of events that has gone viral on social media, Lisa from BLACKPINK was sighted with Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong's daughter. On December 16, 2023, Lisa was spotted chatting with Lee Jae Yong's daughter, who is also termed by the media as "Samsung heiress," in a well-known Thai restaurant in Bangkok.

BLINKs—the official fandom name of BLACKPINK—expressed their excitement to see the two icons from South Korea spend quality time together with other family members and friends. Lisa's fans also suspect that she must be working on her forthcoming solo endeavors, as her dinner with the Chaebol heiress cannot be a coincidence.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, fans and the general public are both filled with conjecture and exhilaration as a consequence of this surprise appearance. Since the BLACKPINK rapper and main dancer was regarded as part of a social circle that went beyond the music industry, others wondered how entertainment and business intersected.

"She's having a great time": Fans delighted to see BLACKPINK Lisa enjoying surrounded by her family and friends in Thailand

Lisa from BLACKPINK has been making a splash on the internet after a recent spontaneous trip to Thailand. The Money rapper-singer was photographed on December 16 dining at a neighborhood eatery in Bangkok. She further proved that her allure transcends the flash and glamor of the idol industry by showcasing her natural beauty while sporting casual clothes and no makeup.

K-pop enthusiasts congregated in front of the eatery, hoping to catch a glimpse of their cherished celebrity. In addition, what fuelled the spark even more was the fact that the Money rapper-singer was joined on her expedition by Lee Won-ju, the daughter of Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong. Internet users were particularly drawn to Lee Won-ju's presence.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Bangkok local restaurant shared a post on their Instagram page (@jayfaibangkok) to thank Lisa for visiting the restaurant with her mother and friends.

“Thank you this Little Miss Sunshine aka lalalalisa_m and her Mommy for visiting us and effortlessly illuminate our night in person, you are just everything that fans would expect nothing less. Charming, humbling and always wearing that contagious smile! You are such an inspiration to all of us here."

Expand Tweet

Fans always love seeing the Money rapper-singer in a more laid-back setting, and she continues to hold a particular place in her heart for her native Thailand. The Samsung heiress Lee Won-ju was previously seen sitting beside BLACKPINK member Rosé at the LACMA Art and Film Gala on November 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Both events have created quite a stir in the fandom, as fans are thrilled to notice how close Rosé and Lisa are to the Samsung heiress. Consequently, fans of BLACKPINK and admirers of the powerful business family are curious about this new angle on the narrative, which involves the daughter of Samsung's chairman.

BLINKs poured in tweets on X (formerly Twitter) and praised the Money rapper-singer for showing up at a local restaurant in Thailand and being humble and courteous towards the restaurant staff. The megastar further left her autograph and also clicked a few pictures with the restaurant owner.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Lisa, along with her three band members, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, have renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment in November 2023. However, the status of their individual exclusive contracts with the company is still in the dark.

The quartet's contract renewal has been prolonged since August 2023, when their previous contract with YG Entertainment expired. Following this, several South Korean media outlets, such as Seoul Sports and Manhwa Ilbo, speculated that the four members intend to part ways with the company, but they will stay and continue as a group.

As they inked a deal with their agency on December 6, 2023, for continuing group activities, the band is further reported to have a second global tour and is also working on a new record. However, YG Entertainment has not provided any more information on the subject. Furthermore, it is important to note that the company has stated that discussions are still underway regarding the members' individual exclusive contracts.

In other news, BLACKPINK Lisa was spotted during a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match against Newcastle United FC on November 28, 2023. She was photographed with PSG's President and CEO, Al-Khelaifi, post-match, as the official account of the football club posted the same on their official account.