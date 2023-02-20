The 2022 Circle Charts Music Awards were held on February 18, 2023, and the star-studded musical night saw ENHYPEN bag the award for Hot Performance of the Year. Given that ENHYPEN has consistently improved their performances since their debut and has showcased some of the best stages on tour and in music bank shows, fans think that the award is very much well-deserved.

Following their acceptance of the award, the K-pop powerhouse won the audience over with a live performance of some of their most famous tracks like Future Perfect, Fever dance break + Fever, and One in a Billion, with the last being their first much-awaited live performance of their latest track.

ENHYPEN wins Hot Performance of the Year, dazzles audience with their sets at the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards

The seven-member K-pop boy group ENHYPEN, right from their days on the survival show I-LAND, have displayed impressive dance skills and synchronization, which have only improved since their debut. Within just two years of being active in the industry, the group has bagged the honorable Hot Performance of the Year award.

After being announced as winners of Hot Performance of the Year, ENHYPEN went on stage to receive the honor, and their leader Jungwon gave a touching acceptance speech, saying:

"Thanks to ENGENEs for giving us a special award like Hot Performance of the year. When we look at ENGENEs, they give us the motivation to perform. Also thanks to out performance directors for working hard to creating amazing performances. Let's continue to work hard together. We also want to thank our producers, staff, hair and make up stylists."

Alongside Jungwon, Heesung also said a few words on how grateful they were for being recognized for their efforts and artistry. The members were dressed in all-black suits designed in a royal aesthetic, fitting for their ongoing group concept. Fans were naturally proud of their favorites and felt that the award was nothing but much deserved and rightfully assigned to ENHYPEN.

Fans shower ENHYPEN with praise after their Hot Performance of the Year win

After news of their win at the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards broke online, fans couldn't hold back their excitement and naturally flooded Twitter, trending the keyword, "Hot Performance of the Year." With ENHYPEN putting up an iconic performance at the award show, fans only continued to feel all the more proud of the group's achievements.

In light of being bestowed with the honorable title, ENGENEs reminisced about their previous performances, dance practices, and special stages via which ENHYPEN has proven themselves to be one of the best performers in the industry. With great synchronization and some of the most intriguing choreographies, ENHYPEN has proven that they never fail to roll out a show-stopping performance.

㉪★ @heewonist there's no one else more deserving of the hot performance of the year award than enhypen there's no one else more deserving of the hot performance of the year award than enhypen https://t.co/Fa6USIF0DT

mon @mightwon enhypen were given the “hot performance of the year" for a reason



enhypen were given the “hot performance of the year" for a reason https://t.co/j5DsRRbESm

ً @jaeyundoII enha really went from performing iconic stages in different places of their world tour and went back on a music award to perform that stage where they won hot performance of the year and proved so that they are amazing performers enha really went from performing iconic stages in different places of their world tour and went back on a music award to perform that stage where they won hot performance of the year and proved so that they are amazing performers

Also, given that the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards calculates ENHYPEN's performances throughout the year, it only further cements the consistency and growth that the group has showcased in the past year. With a lengthy line-up of tour performances, along with other stages, the group has, without fail, always put up energetic performances and won the loudest cheers from their fans.

ENHYPEN winning Hot Performance of the Year within just two years since their debut says a lot about how much they've proven themselves as performers. In fact, they attract a huge majority of their fans with their jaw-dropping concepts and impressive choreographies, which naturally intrigued people about the group.

777 ☆ @newhypen and for a reason they received the award of hot performance of the year, enhypen has always shown how strong they are in their performances, i couldn't be more proud of them



and for a reason they received the award of hot performance of the year, enhypen has always shown how strong they are in their performances, i couldn't be more proud of them https://t.co/SGnoN9UtQs

alex b. lat @meowzfeed enhypen winning the “hot performance of the year” award then proceeds to show everyone the hottest performance. my boys are the main eventttt enhypen winning the “hot performance of the year” award then proceeds to show everyone the hottest performance. my boys are the main eventttt ‼️

el @pjshauI i love how enha performed their iconic songs—one in a billion, future perfect, fever dance break, and fever RIGHT AFTER receiving the hot performance of the year award. Like yes!! they deserved that and the gp should watch out for these amazing boys. i love how enha performed their iconic songs—one in a billion, future perfect, fever dance break, and fever RIGHT AFTER receiving the hot performance of the year award. Like yes!! they deserved that and the gp should watch out for these amazing boys. https://t.co/YQovlOjVTJ

Additionally, ENGENEs also enjoyed the performance that ENHYPEN showcased at the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards, particularly the live performance of One in a Billion and Fever's dance break, both of which were new and specially prepared for the award show.

As ENHYPEN continues to bag impressive awards like Hot Performance of the Year, fans promise to continue showering their love, support, and praise on the boys.

Poll : 0 votes