"Desperate": RHOA fans react as Marlo says she went on a date with Kenya's new partner Roi

This week on RHOA (season 15, episode 10), the ladies all met together in Drew’s house before heading to Portugal. While everyone else brought their partner with them, Kenya’s new boo Roi could not attend the event as he was out of town.

Kenya, however, did show his face to the ladies and moved on the next room, when Marlo revealed excitedly that Roi had slid into her DMs in October 2018 and that they went on a date together.

Sanya told the news to Kenya, who revealed that Roi had already told her about the same and that she did not care about just one date. She also taunted Marlo by saying that the date made Roi realize what he did not want in a woman. Marlo could not stop blushing and said in a confessional:

"Enjoy the sloppy seconds."

Later, she also told others that Roi was corny for her and so he became perfect for Kenya, who was not even paying attention to the whole situation.

RHOA fans praised Kenya for not paying attention to the single date and called Marlo "desperate" for trying to make her feel jealous of the same.

RHOA fans think Marlo wanted to brag about her date in front of Kenya

Marlo kept on laughing while telling the others about the whole situation and also pointed out the irony that Kenya had made a whole issue about Martell DMing her two years ago, but was now ignoring their date.

RHOA fans reminded Marlo that Martell was known for cheating on girls and that was why it was a big deal.

They also slammed Marlo for tying to create chaos in Kenya and Roi's relationship.

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 💋🦋 @MJFINESSELOVER Marlo, Kenya doesn’t care that you went on a date with a Roi. He probably got the hint that you wanted him to be your sugar daddy and cut things off with you. #RHOA

JB_B-Rad @ColdSoulSinner Now y’all reaching @KenyaMoore really paid the fact that Marlo went out with Roi dust so now y’all mad because she wasn’t pressed about it? Lmao #RHOA

Deidre @Yankeefan2975 Roi clearly has taste in women. That’s why he is with Kenya. Both Marlo and Sanya continue to sad and desperate for Kenya’s attention. #RHOA

BlackGirlMagic ✨♋️❣️ @gotta_lovevana 🤦🏾‍♀️ Sanya stfu! Martell a whole cheater and can’t be trusted. Like you talking about Kenya you better be ready for the read and don’t turn on the Jamaican accent🤦🏾‍♀️ #RHOA

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby The difference between Roi being in Marlo’s DMs & Martell being in Kenya’s DMs is 1. Roi isn’t publicly known as a serial cheater. 2. He already told Kenya that he dated Marlo. & 3. Martell is a serial cheater who never told Sheree that he slid in her co-worker’s DMs #RHOA

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Please.

#RHOA Can we let the insignificant Marlo/Roi one date wonder go???Please.

SkoolBoi @Skool_boi



#RHOA Marlo thought she ate by bragging that she went out to Roi and it was one date and he already told Kenya lol

Kenya fought with Martell over his DM

Martell, Sheree's partner, DMed Kenya more than two years ago when the couple had only met six months ago. She claimed that Martell was trying to "open doors" for a romantic relationship at the time.

Martell initially denied the claims but then confessed that he was not trying to do anything with Kenya.

The two began yelling at each other over the same message and disrupted the entire party. Now, Marlo revealed that Roi had DMed her in 2018, helping her pick a dress, and the two went on a single date.

Kenya decided to ignore the past, infuritaing others who knew that she had made a whole scene with Martell.

Love and Marriage Huntsville star Martell is known for cheating on women, including his ex-wife of 14 years Melody Shari and his baby's mother Arionne. Currently, he is still dating Sheree.

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOA every Sunday at 8 pm ET.