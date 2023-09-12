Did cops ask Zach Bryan for his address before arrest? Singer’s apology video leaves the internet divided

Singer Zach Bryan was arrested on September 7 in Oklahoma over the case of obstructing the investigation of over-speeding. Soon after this, Bryan shared a video on September 8, 2023, in which he explained what led to his arrest. In the video, Zach revealed that when he was stopped by the cops, he was asked for his details like his address. But he refused, after which he was arrested for not complying with the interrogation.

Expand Tweet

In the now-viral video of Zach Bryan, he was heard saying:

"I just wanted to be completely transparent with everyone who listens to my music about what happened yesterday with me getting arrested and everything, because I don’t want the internet to do what the internet does, and I don’t know, make stuff up. "

Soon after this, the Something in the Orange singer's video quickly went viral and several social media users reacted to it. Some internet users supported Zach, whereas some said that the cops were doing their job and he should've just answered the questions that they were asking.

Cops asked Zach Bryan's address as part of the investigation before arresting him

In the viral video, Zach Bryan himself revealed that he was asked about his address when he stepped out of his car. Bryan said that three days before he got arrested, he was driving in a small place in Oklahoma when he was pulled over by a police officer for speeding.

After that, the police officer asked for his address and the singer refused to answer. After this, he was placed in handcuffs as he did not comply with the police officer's request. Bryan further revealed that he had a conversation with the cop and gave him his address and then he was released on a warning.

In the video, the singer went on to explain what happened on September 7, 2023, that led to the arrest. Zach Bryan said that his security person was following on a different car when he was driving to Boston. However, his security personnel was pulled over in Venita.

Zach said:

"10 to 15 minutes goes by and I get out of the car. I’m like, ‘man, what is taking so long?’ And I was going to smoke a cigarette. The cop comes up to me and he’s like, ‘sir, get back in your vehicle.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not the one getting pulled over.’ He’s like, ‘get back in your vehicle. I’m going to have to take you to jail."

Zach then said that he started being disrespectful and he shouldn't have done that as he is not above the law.

Social media users react to Zach's video explaining his arrest

As the internet users came across the video of Zach, they started reacting to it. Several social media users said that the first thing that a cop asks when they pull someone over is if they live at the same address which is mentioned on their driving licence.

However, some internet users reacted by saying that they've never been asked about that. Some users even said that this explanatory video about the arrest incident has made things worse for him.

Reaction of internet users (Image via snip from Reddit/@r/zachbryan)

Social media users divided over Zach's explanation (Image via snip from Reddit/@r/ZachBryan)

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Zach Bryan shared a post online in which he apologized and said that he was out of line in the things he said and he shouldn't have done what he did.