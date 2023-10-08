"Did we not learn anything from Covid?": Kevin Gates spits in fan's mouth in viral video, leaves internet flabbergasted

American rapper and entrepreneur Kevin Jerome Gilyard a.k.a. Kevin Gates has left the internet flabbergasted after a video of him spitting in a fan's mouth during his concert went viral. The incident took place on Friday, October 6, 2023, in Virginia during the singer Only Yhe Generals Tour.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic mentions. Reader discretion is advised.

The scandalizing video shows the musician calling a fan onto the stage. The woman then sits on a chair with her head tilted back to face Gates standing behind her. She opens her mouth as the I Don't Apologize singer clears his throat and proceeds to spit into her mouth.

What's more, the fan did not stop or seem to be disgusted at Kevin Gates's actions. The video pans to the crowd with visibly stunned expressions.

Needless to say, internet users were not impressed and many warned of contracting diseases by such actions.

"Nastiest thing I've ever seen": Netizens react to Kevin Gates spitting into a fan's mouth

As news of Kevin Gates' shocking action during his Virginia concert went viral, internet users were left scandalized. They were quick to express their disgust and called the action nauseating.

Many warned of the health consequences of such crass and nasty behavior. Others criticized the girl for allowing the singer to spit in her mouth in the first place. Here are some comments seen on Instagram reacting to the video:

This is not the first time Kevin Gates has left the crowd stunned during his concert

Kevin Gates' concerts are known to be for mature audiences only. Back in November 2022, a video showed a security guard's reaction to the Louisiana rapper imitating and describing various s*x acts.

In a separate incident in Summer 2022, the 2 Phones singer similarly described and mimicked intimate acts on stage. At the time comedian Druski stated that Gates should be locked up.

In June 2022, he even released a song where he described his fantasies for Beyonce.

Kevin Gates has not responded to the developing controversy.