Did Meghan Markle leak names of "royal racists"? Royal insider calls Omid Scobie's Endgame "nasty and deliberate attack" 

The recent withdrawal of Scobie's biography has sparked curiosity about the royal individual who reportedly made inquiries about the potential skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie. The bombshell book's Dutch version of Omid Scobie's tell-all book Endgame got taken off shelves in Holland as it was said to accidentally reveal the name of the royal accused of being racist.

The insiders of the Royals are suggesting that Meghan Markle is responsible for the leak of the names. Although Omid Scobie claims to know who these individuals are accused of being, he refrains from revealing their names due to legal considerations.

"It's vanishingly unlikely the names came from here. It's a nasty and deliberate attack." - a senior Palace source told The Sun.

Endgame serves as a sequel to Omid Scobie's 2020 book and features interviews with current and former palace staff, trusted friends of the royals, and even family members. He told ABC on the LBC network's Nightline programme that the Royals are "much loved family members."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Despite Harry and Meghan Markle's dismissal, the charges of racism against the royals may forever linger

In the latest edition of the book, Omid refrains from disclosing the identity of the individual who purportedly raised questions about the skin tone of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The author opted not to reveal the name, citing concerns related to libel laws. Notably, according to MailOnline, an advance copy of the book provided to Dutch journalists did contain the person's identity, which the journalists subsequently redacted.

The Sun reported that in Endgame, Meghan Markle allegedly identified two individuals behind the comments in letters to King Charles. In the English version released on Monday, Mr. Scobie stated, "In the pages of these private letters, two identities were revealed. UK laws prevent me from reporting who they were."

However, the Dutch version conveyed a different message, stating, "In those private letters, an identity was revealed and confirmed" — proceeding to disclose the name of a senior royal.

Dutch royal reporter Rick Evers, one of the two journalists given a manuscript of Endgame last Wednesday, expressed surprise that no one else globally had mentioned the revelation of a royal member being named as the person responsible for the racist comments in the book.

The accusation of racism, coupled with other vague charges, has always been the central point of contention for the self-exiled couple, according to The Sun. Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharing numerous grievances, such as Meghan's mental distress and fraternal tensions in the Oprah interview and Spare, respectively, public opinion hasn't overwhelmingly sided with them.

In a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle allegedly revealed that a family member had commented on the anticipated darkness of Archie's skin at birth. Meghan's son, Archie is born biracial.

Buckingham Palace said the claims were “concerning” and that “recollections may vary” but they would address the claims privately and to this day, they have never known the identity of the royal who would ask such a question. Buckingham Palace refused to say if they were taking action.

Scobie has been attacked by The Sun columnist and TV host Piers Morgan over the book, and his relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Piers Morgan described him as a "lickspittle making money from peddling garbage".

Piers Morgan's comment on Omid Scobie

Netizens demanded the King to sue Omid Scobie:

Amidst all problems, Scobie told the Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard,

"The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control. I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."

The corrected edition of Endgame by Omid Scobie will be available in bookstores on Friday, December 8. 2023.