"Did none of you listen to Born This Way?": Internet hails Lady Gaga over Instagram post supporting Dylan Mulvaney

Singer and actress Lady Gaga slammed transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney's critics, who left hateful comments on the latter's International Women's Day Instagram post. The Born This Way singer defended Mulvaney in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Monday, March 11, 2024, stating:

"It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred. When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it “backlash” I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence."

In her initial post, Dylan Mulvaney shared several pictures of Lady Gaga and her, wishing everyone a Happy International Women's Day. The post went viral with over 340,000 likes and over 3000 comments, including transphobic ones and ones that misgendered her.

The Grammy-winning singer was left appalled at the reactions, but she added that it was "not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us." Calling for all women to come together, Gaga hoped for a day when all women would be celebrated equally.

The Paparazzi singer's post was met with overwhelming support online, with one user commenting:

"Lady G for president": Interny users praise Lady Gaga for supporting Dylan Mulvaney

As Lady Gaga's Instagram post went viral, netizens were quick to express their support. Many thanked her for her continuous advocacy for the trans community. Others expressed exasperation at the sheer hatred in online spaces.

Dylan Mulvaney rose to prominence in 2022 when she documented her transition online in her Days of Girlhood post on TikTok. However, last April, she partnered with BudLight in an online campaign, spurring severe backlash from the conservative right-wing community. BudLight too was not spared and many boycotted the brand, leading to huge losses.

In a June video, Dylan explained she was subjected to, "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined." In response to Lady Gaga's post, Mulvaney replied, "You mean the world to me. Love ya."

Lady Gaga and Dylan Mulvaney have not released any more statements at the time of writing this article.