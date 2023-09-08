“Did all that for nothing”: YSL Polo’s conviction days after strange courtroom behavior sparks memefest online

Rapper YSL Polo, whose real name is Cordarius Dorsey, has recently been found guilty of murdering Xavier Arlandor Turner in January 2020. The murder was also caught on camera, and the evidence video from the Old National Village Discount Mall in College Park was also shown in the court to the jury as a piece of evidence.

YSL Polo is already in deep waters as he was sentenced to life in prison in a 2019 murder case. He has also been denied parole in the case. However, at the moment, it is not clear what sentence he will be getting for the January 2020 murder.

Meanwhile, YSL Polo has been in the headlines for a while now as his conviction has come just a few days after a video of him from the courtroom went viral. In the video, he can be seen moving his hands and head erratically. He also jerks his head violently in the clip, which has been a topic of discussion among netizens.

In fact, his recent conviction has once again brought the clip into the limelight as many are still talking about it. When X user @DailyLoud uploaded the video on the platform, one netizen commented:

Social media users reacted to the week-old video of the rapper where he can be seen behaving erratically inside the courtroom. (Image via X)

Netizens have a field day with another courtroom video of YSL Polo as he gets convicted for the 2020 murder

Things do not seem to be getting any easier for YSL Polo as he got another conviction for his 2020 murder case, which was also caught on camera. However, his week-old video has again started making rounds on social media, where he can be seen behaving erratically in a courtroom.

The video where YSL Polo was seen attending his trial for the murder has since gone viral, and many netizens have started talking about it. Under @DailyLoud's X post, many netizens joked about the situation as they wrote hilarious comments and gifs.

Netizens are now expecting to hear his final sentence for 2020 murder case since the jury has not yet specified what it is going to be, considering that his previous prison sentence. At the moment, YSL Polo’s attorney or representative has not spoken up on the matter.