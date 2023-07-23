"Dionne would be proud": Fans lavish praise as MAMAMOO's Hwasa releases a special cover of Walk On By commemorating her 28th birthday

MAMAMOO's Hwasa recently belted out an exquisite rendition of Dionne Warwick's Walk On By in a new music video. On July 23, 2023, which is also her birth date, Hwasa unveiled a heart-stopping cover of Warwick's famous song, performing against a cozy jazz cafe background with a live band and singing her way into her 28th year.

Hwasa's music video rendition of Walk On By comes alongside a set of new profile photos of the K-pop idol, which was recently dropped by her new label P NATION.. This video dropped on her official YouTube channel, instantly earning the singer compliments from listeners worldwide. As such, the sudden downpour of new content has left fans surprised but ecstatic. One fan even tweeted how Dionne Warwick, the original singer, would be proud of Hwasa if she listens to the latest rendition of Walk On By.

Hwasa's fans have been mesmerized by the idol's vocal skills and the production for Walk On By cover

Dionne Warwick is an American songstress renowned for her variety of sounds, including R&B, soul, soft rock, gospel, and more. Among her songs, Walk On By has been well-loved by many of her ardent listeners worldwide, and MAMAMOO's Hwasa is no exception. The song was penned and composed by Hal David and Burt Bacharach for Warwick in 1963.

Fans of both the K-pop idol and Dionne Warwick from across the globe revealed their individual stories connected to the song, sharing their surprise upon discovering the MAMAMOO member's latest rendition. Meanwhile, other Twitter users praised the artist for her impeccable vocals. Some fans are also requesting Warwick to listen to Hwasa's cover by tagging her on Twitter.

K ❖🦋🦁 @PearlPanganWave i grew up listening to walk on by since it was part of my mom’s playlist whenever we go on long trips to the province. now i have this new version with hwasa’s gorgeous vocals 🫶

Trin 𓃬 Hwasa Month 🫶🏻 @FatalHyegi07 Was watching Hwasa's cover of walk on by on our tv and my grandma started singing and told me she love it.. she's really a twit 🤣

a ❖ 🐇🐇 HWASA DAY @wheeftyong her voice. the visuals. HER VOICE.



Zia. @MOLEiCULAiRE



A special girl named Hwasa, part of Korean girl group @RBW_MAMAMOO is covering the beautiful song of yours, “Walk On By” on her birthday! Mind to see this cover version of hers and tell us your thoughts about it?



Ash𓃬 HWASA JULY_화사 @hyejinzm ‍



Walk on by has to be my favorite hwasa cover, the quality of her voice and production is on different level compared to other covers

ary⁷ saw yoongi !! @namuury hwasa " walk on by " cover is so dreamy she's one of my fav female idol omg

This is not the first time the MAMAMOO maknae (the youngest) has covered a song on the occasion of her birthday. Prior to Walk On By, the singer remade other tracks in her unique voice and style, like Beyoncé's Ave Maria, Khalid's Talk, Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar, and Post Malone's I Like You (feat. Doja Cat), among others.

Since the artist has set a trend of dropping song renditions to celebrate her birthday, fans eagerly wait each year to find out which song Hwasa would be covering next.

Recent updates on Hwasa

The Twit singer has been making many headlines recently. The latest of the lot being her mesmerizing congratulatory performance at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards on July 19, where she performed her 2020 solo song, Maria, and impressed the audience with her dynamic stage presence.

Before that, at PSY's Summer Swag 2023 event in Yeosu on July 15, the MAMAMOO idol addressed the allegations of public indecency made against her a few weeks ago. Since then, her powerful response has been garnering applause from fans and non-fans around the world. As such, it can be seen that Hwasa not only knows how to deliver a performance as a professional but also how to make a bold statement.