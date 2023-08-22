Discontinued movie tickets to be available for as low as $4 on National Cinema Day

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by the National Association of Theatre Owners, has recently declared that discounted tickets will be offered for select discontinued films in honor of National Cinema Day, which falls on August 27. The objective of this initiative is to improve the overall moviegoing experience for audiences.

This one-day exclusive event will take place this Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Discounted tickets will be offered on August 27 for all movies and showtimes at over 3,000 participating movie theaters across the country. This presents an opportunity for fans to view popular films such as Barbie and Oppenheimer at a reduced price of $4.

Which movies can one expect to watch on National Cinema Day?

Apart from catching the Barbenheimer double feature, National Cinema Day will also bring back to viewers The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the live-action The Little Mermaid: Sing-Along version, as well as recent releases like Blue Beetle, Golda, Strays, Gran Turismo, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Retribution and Bottoms, and Dennis Quaid’s sports drama The Hill.

The 30th-anniversary re-release of Jurassic Park 3D is also included at the $4 price point, along with other classics like American Graffiti, Lady Bird, and Oldboy.

The Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman commented on the event, saying:

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America's favorite pasttimes — moviegoing. We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There's something for everyone."

Michael O'Leary, the president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, also commented on the event, noting:

"Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen. National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities."

What is National Cinema Day all about and was it celebrated last year?

National Cinema Day was launched by the Cinema Foundation in 2022 in order to promote and celebrate the cinema-going experience. The one-day event was held at over 3,000 locations, showcasing more than 30,000 screens. The participating venues collectively generated box office returns of $23.8 million for the day.

Following last year's event, Fandango conducted a consumer survey in which over 2,000 U.S. ticket buyers participated. The survey revealed that these buyers expressed a greater inclination to purchase tickets for the upcoming year's event. This increased interest was attributed to the affordable pricing offered and the opportunity to relish the experience of watching their beloved classic favorites on the big screen once more, alongside their kith and kins.

The organization has decided to continue the event this year, following the significant success of last year's edition, which attracted over 8 million moviegoers.

The event is scheduled to occur on a Sunday this year, with a dollar increase in ticket prices.

National Cinema Day is being celebrated this Sunday, August 27, 2023.