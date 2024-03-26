Does Antigua have extradition? Footage of Diddy's whereabouts surfaces amid raid by feds

Amid his properties being raided by law enforcement today, footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs supposedly pacing outside of the Miami airport has gone viral online. Furthermore, his famous LoveAir LLC personal jet was reportedly tracked in Atigua, the Caribbean. This comes in the midst of the ongoing sex trafficking investigation against the rapper, after he faced multiple lawsuits for the same.

TMZ managed to obtain footage of the musician striding outside Miami’s Opa Locka Executive Airport. Diddy was seen there just a few hours after his house was reportedly raided by federal agents.

As he seemingly managed to escape Homeland Security, three of his people were allegedly taken into custody, including his sons Justin Dior Combs and King (Christian Combs), who are 30 and 25 years old, respectively.

TMZ also managed to track the whereabouts of Diddy’s Gulfstream G550 N1969/SIS69 LoveAir LLC private jet. It was reported that the jet took off from the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles and landed at Antigua in the Caribbean. The flight time for the same is approximately nine hours. Whether or not the rapper himself was on board that flight remains unconfirmed.

However, if he is certainly in the Caribbean Antigua country, it is possible for him to be extradited.

Expand Tweet

Antigua, Caribbean extradition laws explored as Diddy’s plane lands in the country

The 54-year-old I’ll Be Missing You crooner can be extradited from Antigua due to a bilateral treaty existing between the U.S. and the Caribbean. As part of the Organization of Easter Caribbean Countries, an extradition treaty was signed between Antigua and Barbuda and the U.S. in 1996, to be ratified in 1998.

This would oblige one of the countries to extradite any person from the other if they are “sought for persecution.” As per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes' Revised Manual on the Model Treaty on Extradition:

“Extraditable offences are offences that are punishable under the laws of both Parties by imprisonment or other deprivation of liberty for a maximum period of at least [one/two] year(s), or by a more severe penalty."

Many also believe that Diddy was reportedly making his way to Cape Verde in Africa. It would also be possible for the U.S. to extradite him from there, although the process is expected to be more complex as an extradition treaty between the two does not exist. Nonetheless, it can certainly be done, as both countries are part of the United Nations’ conventions on fighting crime.

Again, it is worth noting that Diddy’s exact whereabouts remain unknown at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, the rapper continues to ardently deny the multiple trafficking allegations he has faced.