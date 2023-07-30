Does Kratom get you high? Effects explored in wake of wrongful Florida death lawsuit

Krystal Talavera, a 39-year-old Florida resident, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2021, allegedly from a Kratom overdose. The Palm Beach County Coroner performed her autopsy. As per the official autopsy report, she died from "acute mitragynine intoxication".

“At high concentrations, mitragynine produces opioid-like effects, such as respiratory failure,” the coroner also wrote.

Mitragynine is actually one of the main ingredients found in the Kratom plant. According to the e-journal, the Nursing Show, it probably starts working within 5 to 15 minutes and keeps working for 2 to 5 hours after consumption. It has similar effects to opiates and amphetamine medications. It also increases alertness, sociability, and mood.

Moreover, the Mayo Clinic claims that, if taken in small quantities, it makes people feel more energized. Furthermore, it also works as a pain reliever. It also has sedative properties at very high doses, causing users to become quiet and maybe sleepy.

Additionally, its consumption has occasionally led to psychosis, which can lead to hallucinations, disorientation, and delusion.

Devin Filippelli filed a lawsuit against the company that sold Kratom to his mother, Krystal

Krystal's son sued the company who sold the substance (Image via AP/ Getty Images)

Krystal Talavera was preparing breakfast on the morning of July 20, when she lost consciousness and fell. Her partner, Biagio Vultaggio, contacted the paramedics, who then transported Talavera to Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, where she was later declared dead.

Her family's attorneys claim that when she passed out, there was an open bag of "Space Dust", a supplement made from the natural plant Kratom, near her. Kratom is a native plant of Southeast Asia. As per the lawsuit filed by her family, Talavera used the substance because she thought it was a dietary supplement.

As per reports, Talavera's oldest son, Devin Filippelli, filed a lawsuit against Kratom Distro, the company that sold the item, for her death. According to the lawsuit, Talavera frequently bought the item from the company.

It’s been discovered, per the ME report, when Krystal Talavera died she had an illness;



“Hypertensive cardiovascular disease: Nephrosclerosis”



The kratom wrongful death lawsuit of Krystal Talavera gets very interesting as more details come to light!

It's been discovered, per the ME report, when Krystal Talavera died she had an illness;

"Hypertensive cardiovascular disease: Nephrosclerosis"

As per reports, on Thursday, Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the West Palm Beach federal courthouse ordered the company to pay more than $11 million to Talavera's family. Some reports also claimed that the distributor did not contest the wrongful-death lawsuit.

Kratom and its effects

In high dose, the item can be fatal (Image via Getty Images)

Kratom is a plant from Southeast Asia that resembles a tree and is related to gardenias and coffee. For hundreds of years, Thailand and its neighboring nations have used the item as an herbal cure for a variety of illnesses. It has an effect like opiates. Its small dose can also be used for an energy boost and some modest pain relief.

However, the quantity consumed and the dosage are always the main factors.

The e-journal, The Nursing Show, claimed that the item is a stimulant medication that boosts alertness and sociability if taken in small doses. However, it has other side effects as well. Anxiety, sedation, decreased pain perception, relaxation, and pinpoint pupils are some of these consequences.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are several negative effects of the product, like constipation, nausea, vomiting, liver damage, and muscle issues. In addition to these physical effects, it also affects the mind and the nervous system, resulting in respiratory suppression, hallucinations, depression, delusion, seizures, coma, and even death.