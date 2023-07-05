"Don't facilitate racism": GoFundMe fundraiser sparks outrage after raising over $1M for French cop accused of fatally shooting Nahel M 

A GoFundMe for the family of the French police officer who fatally shot the Algerian teenager Nahel Merzouk at a traffic stop has sparked massive outrage online. Notably, the fundraiser for the family of the French police officer has managed to raise more than $1.4 million.

On the other hand, the fundraiser for the family of Nahel Merzouk has managed to get $220,000. After seeing the stark difference, @khlaedbeydoun on Instagram posted a screenshot of the fundraiser for the officer and wrote in the caption,

"This is French racism at work, and @gofundme should NOT be facilitating this."

A social media user, @paulnotsogroovy, reacted to his post and asked GoFundMe not to facilitate racism.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent, was shot by a police officer at close range in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. This led to nationwide unrest and violent protests.

Nahel Merzouk's grandmother, Nadia, said that she was heartbroken after seeing that people were supporting the policeman after he shot the 17-year-old teenager.

Netizens react to the GoFundMe fundraiser for the police officer who shot the teenager

Internet users were furious when they learned that the police officer who shot the teenager at point-blank had managed to get more than $1.4 million in funds. Many reacted by saying that the funds collected should go to the victim's family, not to the family of the "killer cop."

Some users said those who contributed to the GoFundMe fundraiser for the cop should be ashamed of themselves.

The fundraiser for the cop was started by media commentator Jean Messiha

The fundraiser for the officer, created on Gofundme.com by Jean Messiha, a far-right media commentator and former advisor to Marine Le Pen, has received over 40,000 pledges of financial support.

The largest individual donation of €3,000 was contributed anonymously. Messiha took to Twitter to express his joy when the fund surpassed the amount raised for Nahel's family and later celebrated again as it reached €1 million.

Meanwhile, the collection initiated by far-right commentator Jean Messiha for the policeman has faced criticism from politicians from the centrist ruling party and the left. MP Eric Bothorel also reacted to this fundraiser and said that Jean Messiha is playing with fire and this fundraiser is scandalous.

According to a report by the Independent, riots have erupted in Paris following the killing of a 17-year-old teenager. The situation has escalated to such an extent that even children as young as 12 or 13 have been apprehended for engaging in violent acts, such as attacking law enforcement personnel and setting fires.

