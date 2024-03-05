"DON'T IGNORE THIS ISSUE": Fans enraged over an alleged Israeli property visible in the JYPE group DAY6's comeback teaser

On February 28, JYPE confirmed that the pop rock band DAY6 is all set to make a comeback after three years. Following the announcement, on March 3, the agency dropped the exciting teaser featuring the four members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. However, an alleged prop displaying the name of an Israeli city, Tel Aviv caught fans' and netizens' attention, resulting in negative reactions.

Due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, many K-pop fans have been actively participating in the BDS movement. Fans have expressed their disappointment in the management company JYPE for allegedly using the prop in the video.

Fans have taken to social media to ask for the alleged Tel Aviv booklet to be edited out or completely removed from the promotional video. Many fans collectively wrote,

“Hello JYPE, We do NOT want DAY6 to associate or promote companies thay are financing a genocide in Palestine. Please take note of our concerns.”

This is not the first time the fans have raised their concerns regarding JYPE artists getting involved with brands that allegedly support Israel. As a similar incident took place in the case of DAY6's promotions, fans have expressed their anger on social media.

DAY6 originally consisted of six members however, Junhyeok departed from the group in 2016, followed by Jae Park in December 2021. Currently, the rock band has four members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon who have concluded their military services.

The group is returning to the music scene with their highly anticipated album Fourever on March 18. Before the comeback, on March 3, a trailer film featuring the four members was released on JYPE's official YouTube channel. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the group's comeback as it has been three years since their last music release.

However, the trailer received much criticism from fans for the alleged use of Israeli property. A large number of K-pop fans have expressed their support for Palestine due to the Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

This has upset netizens and hurt many fans’ sentiments. The fans have taken to social media platforms to voice their opinion regarding the alleged use of the prop in the trailer film.

On March 4, DAY6 dropped their promotional schedule unveiling the release date of the concept photos, music video, and finally the album. Concept photos of the upcoming album alongside the cast spoiler are scheduled to be released from March 11 to March 15. The album Fourever with the music video is slated to be out on March 18 at 6 pm KST.