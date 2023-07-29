“Don’t speak for me”: Tristan’s brother Dishawn claps back after publications report that Khloe Kardashian used late mother’s passing for storyline

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, July 27, 2023, revealed many things about Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more. Tristan Thompson's mother's death was among the topics discussed by The Kardashians cast members in the finale.

Soon after, Tristan's brother, Dishawn Thompson, shared a few lines on his Instagram story without revealing anything about the story's subject. In one story, he stated, "Death for a storyline," while in the other story, he wrote:

“Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie.”

After this, many publications referred to his two Instagram stories as a dig at the Kardashian family. Dishawn Thompson then shared another story on Instagram, clarifying that it wasn't for the Kardashians. He wrote:

Dishawn Thompson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/ @realyoungearly)

In the Thursday episode of the show, Kim Kardashian mentioned the following when Andrea's death was announced:

“Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world. So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there.”

Khloe Kardashian becomes Tristan's support system

The finale episode featured Khloe Kardashian as a "support system" for her ex Tristan and his family. While at Andrea's apartment, Khloe helped with the cleaning and learned about the life insurance policy. While Tristan was going through this tough time, Khloe Kardashian ensured his brother Amari was by his side in Los Angeles.

After the death of Tristan's mother, Tristan became the legal guardian of Amari, who has epilepsy. During the episode, Khloe Kardashian said:

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now.”

In addition, Tristan was seen thanking the Kardashian family for their support. A conversation between Khloé, Kim, and Kris revealed the following quote from Tristan Thomspon:

“Thank you so much, especially from me, my family [including third brother Daniel Thompson]. I don’t know what I do without you guys right now, like coming to my mom’s house, and packing up, and going through photos. Cleaning up her condo, and then getting Amari his suit for the funeral."

"You guys are so busy, you guys have so much businesses going on. Honestly, I don’t know, I just hope God continues to keep blessing you guys with anything you want. That’s what my mom would want,” he added.

According to People, Tristan's mother, Andrea, died of a heart attack in January 2023 in Toronto. Khloe Kardashian went to Toronto to support Tristan during this time, even though they were not together.

In the finale episode, Khloe Kardashian explained that she is doing all this for Andrea Thompson since they had a great bond. She shared how much she loved her and how they used to talk every day.

"This is what family does when s--- hits the fan. Tristan and I are family, and we’re gonna be family for the rest of our lives," Khloe asaid.

Khloe Kardashian also talked about what she experienced when she lost her father and how she wanted to support and be there for Tristan.

Hulu has all the episodes of The Kardashians season 3 available. Currently, there has been no confirmed release date for season 4 of the show.