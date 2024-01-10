Dylan Isaacs GoFundMe raises over $88,000 as Ontario man fatally shot after attending NFL game

Dylan Isaacs, a 30-year-old man from Six Nations, Ontario, was fatally shot outside an NFL stadium after a game on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Miami. The incident occurred when Isaacs, a Buffalo Bills fan, was attending a Bills-Dolphins game in Miami on Sunday.

A GoFundMe created in the wake of the shooting detailed the incident that claimed the life of the Ontario man. Ashley Cooke, Isaacs's friend, said on Sunday night that the latter was leaving the Hard Rock Stadium with his friends when he was hit by a car. This resulted in a verbal altercation with the driver, who then sped off the scene.

As Isaacs and his friends reportedly followed the car, the driver got out of the vehicle and shot the Ontario man, who died at the scene.

Following the incident, Ashley Cooke set up a GoFundMe to raise money to bring Isaacs’ body back to Six Nations, Canada, and pay for funeral expenses.

At the time of writing this article, the crowdfunding page created on January 8, 2024, asking for $50,000, surpassed the initial target amount and raised over $88,000.

Dylan Isaacs was an archaeological community monitor at Six Nations of the Grand River

According to CP 24, Dylan Isaacs, who lived on the Six Nations reserve near Brantford, Ontario, had worked for Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) since 2021 as an archaeological community monitor.

Following the incident, in a written statement, the Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) council said that they were “saddened” by the passing of Dylan Isaacs.

In the wake of the shooting, Dylan Issac's aunt, Cecelia Skye, spoke about the incident that claimed her nephew's life. In an interview with NBC Miami, she said Isaacs was a Buffalo Bills fan who was visiting Miami from Canada to see the Dolphins game on Sunday night.

Skye said that her nephew was walking toward his car at the stadium after the game when another car, pulling out from the lot, struck him. Following a verbal altercation, Isaacs and his friends reportedly began chasing the car, after it sped off from the scene. Shortly after, the driver reportedly got out of the car and shot Isaacs.

"To our understanding, they were walking to their vehicle and a car had pulled out and hit Dylan," Skye said. "I don't know if it knocked him over or how hard it did hit him, but he and his friend started chasing the car as it sped away."

Police have yet to apprehend the suspect. However, Miami Gardens Police told the publication on Tuesday the shooter’s vehicle a Honda Accord was located in West Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, Dylan Isaacs’ aunt Cecelia, who described the incident as a senseless act of violence, told CP 24 that she wanted the perpetrator to pay for his crime.