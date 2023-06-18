"Each person’s color is distinct": BTS’ performance director shares individual members’ strengths he keeps in mind when preparing choreography

Lee Byung-eun, BIGHIT MUSIC and BTS’ performance director, recently shared his views on the individual characteristics of the septet’s dancing. In an interview with Ilgan Sports, released on June 18, 2023, he mentioned each member’s strengths and said that each of them acquired a specific color, especially after being in the industry for ten years now.

The performance director shared that he often discusses with the BTS members about what suits them best. He also creates their choreography keeping in mind the septet’s individual charms.

“As an artist who debuted ten years ago, each person’s color is distinct, and we try to create choreography that matches that color. I work while discussing with the members what suits each of them.”

BTS’ performance director Lee Byung-eun lists each member’s specific dance talent

One of the key reasons BTS witnessed an explosion in popularity is their choreography. Intricate details with intense moments and energetic chorus, all while keeping every move in sync, have long been a significant part of the Butter singers’ decade-long journey.

Sitting for an interview with South Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports, Lee Byung-eun, who has been working with the septet since their early days, opened up about the changes in choreography and the member’s individual styles. He shared that the group had energetic performances during their rookie years, but as veterans now, they are focusing on more relaxed performances that bring out each of their talents.

Lee Byung-eun talked about BTS’ hyung-line (RM, Jin, SUGA, and j-hope) and mentioned how they differed from each other. While one excelled with “hip and swag features,” another had a “solid street dance base.”

“When preparing the stage, RM tends to do solid preparation and review, so it is characterized by a sense of stability in play. Jin is sensitive to choreography in a standard and accurate way, so he practices very well before going on stage. SUGA expresses hip and swag gestures and moods well, while j-hope has a solid street dance base and a wide spectrum of genres, so he knows how to use various emotional elements.” (translation via Koreaboo)

He continued sharing the differences between the maknae-line’s (Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) dance styles as well.

“Jimin’s choreography is very fluid and textured, so even when he does hip choreography, he exudes a bit of an alluring charm. V quickly learns the choreography and expresses his style well with ad-libs. For Jung Kook, he has an innately developed physical, so he can play with a sense of stability while overflowing with energy.” (translation via Koreaboo)

The performance director also shared that after “painstakingly” preparing for the stages, he feels “really happy and proud” when the Butter singers achieve good results. He further chose I Need U, ON, and Run BTS as the septet’s best choreographies.

In other news, the global superstar septet recently turned Seoul into a purple wonderland as they celebrated their tenth anniversary on June 13. Celebrations for the same continue to be held across the globe either through fan-organized events or through the members themselves gifting songs to their fans.

