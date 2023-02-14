Elizabeth Forward High School GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $10,000 after auditorium catches fire 

The auditorium of Elizabeth Forward High School caught fire around 5 am on Sunday, February 12. Officials reported that there were no injuries, as no one was inside the building at the time of the incident.

Unfortunately, the fire damaged most of the instruments and uniforms used by the school's marching band. The theatre group, which was gearing up for its production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame next month, also lost their set, costumes, microphones, and lights. The group has now started a GoFundMe page to help fund the production.

Elizabeth Forward High School GoFundMe brings in donations from community members and other school districts

The theater group set a goal of $20,000 on their GoFundMe page. At the time of writing this article, the page had already managed to raise about $14,285.

The GoFundMe page was organised by Megan Pantuso, and came with a description of the losses incurred in the fire at Elizabeth Forward. It read:

"Unfortunately, this fire completely wiped out the theater, and music wing, and ruined some of the school. The students of the Elizabeth Forward Theater Arts Program have worked tirelessly to put on a phenomenal show. Many of our cast, crew, and student leaders were working on their last show - and it was sure to be something special. It is truly heartbreaking to imagine how devastated these students are."

As per CBS, James Benedek, the director of the musical, said that donations have been pouring in from members of the Elizabeth Forward community as well as neighboring school districts. The director said:

"They're offering props, costumes, people to come build our sets. I've had people reach out to allow us to use their theaters to perform."

What did the police officials say about the school fire?

While talking to Channel 11, Police Chief Kenneth Honick said that the structural integrity of the school building was possibly compromised. Honick added that the two walls of the auditorium were also at risk of crumbling. However, arson has almost completely been ruled out.

Classes were also canceled for students on Monday, February 13. It is reported that the school is planning to have virtual classes from Tuesday, February 14, until a decision can be made about returning to the premises.

At this point in time, the neighboring South Allegheny School District has come forward to help Elizabeth Forward High School and has offered to allow students to use its gym and other school facilities.

South Allegheny SD @southallegheny 🖤+ = Elizabeth Forward School District-we share borders and friendships, and @keithkonyk we can share our buildings with you, too. SA's AD @SAcoachcrown has offered our gym for you and Superintendent @DWMcDonald11 has offered our facilities. We're all in this together🖤+ Elizabeth Forward School District-we share borders and friendships, and @keithkonyk we can share our buildings with you, too. SA's AD @SAcoachcrown has offered our gym for you and Superintendent @DWMcDonald11 has offered our facilities. We're all in this together ❤️ 🖤+💙💛 =💪

A meeting was also supposed to be held on Monday, February 13, to discuss other possible venues for the theater group's production.

