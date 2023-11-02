"Epitome of elegance": Fans swoon over BTS Jimin’s new video for Dior Men Spring 2024 Campaign 

BTS Park Jimin sent shockwaves across the internet as Dior uploaded the latest video of their Men Spring 2024 Campaign ad on social media on November 2, 2023. The campaign ad shows the Like Crazy singer and songwriter grooving to upbeat music playing in the background wearing Dior ensembles from head to toe.

As captivating as it can get, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter made his fans go gaga over his latest visuals in the video which shifted from monochrome to color as he showcased various ensembles from the Dior Men Spring 2024 Collection. A fellow X user and an ARMY, @elleJimin89 wrote on the social media platform, "The epitome of elegance, sophistication, and charm. Thee Park Jimin, looking handsome as always."

Moreover, when on October 9, 2023, BTS member Park Jimin was announced as the face of the DIOR campaign, setting Twitter ablaze, and excited ripples ran through the Bangtan fandom.

The BTS member strengthened his relationship with DIOR by adding another feather to his already impressive hat as an ambassador for the French multinational luxury fashion house, owned by Bernard Arnault.

"HE LOOKS SO GOOD": Fans gush over BTS Jimin in the latest campaign ad for Dior

The Like Crazy singer and songwriter produced $17 million in EMV with his dual postings for the French multinational luxury fashion house in January 2023. During the highly publicized Paris Fashion Week, when the BTS idol made his formal debut as the House of Dior's global brand ambassador, the influencer marketing platform Lefty recently disclosed the exact nature of the Alone singer's financial effect on Dior's sales.

According to Lefty, the premium company, Dior, made $17 million USD in EMV due to the Alone singer's two postings on the brand. For the uninitiated, EMV is an acronym for Earned Media Value, which is a measure or indicator used to assess a post's worth on social media.

This is a testament to the BTS idol's—who is behind the well-acclaimed solo album FACE—global influence across the music industry and the fashion industry as well. One of his fans, @mhereonlyforbts tweeted "HE LOOKS SO GOOD" over the latest Dior Men Spring 2024 Campaign ad while another fan, @geniepjmin, hailed the BTS star as "gorgeous."

According to influencer marketing platform Lefty, Jimin of BTS's twin postings on Dior generated an astounding 54% of the brand's whole EMV at Paris Men's Fashion Week. In particular, Dior's EMV rose by 370 percent—more than twofold the increase of its next rival, Saint Laurent, which finished in second on the list of the top 50 brands.

Additionally, the Like Crazy singer and songwriter gained notoriety on October 10, 2023, following the publication of an article by the esteemed Business of Fashion (BoF) Class of 2023. The piece highlighted Jimin's reverence for the fashion business. With a BoF 500 status since 2019, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter was picked out for particular attention and acknowledged for being a style icon before everyone else.

In other news, the BTS idol made an eerie projection about a potential solo concert, which caused a stir within the Bangtan community during a live discussion program titled Special Talk with Jimin, which aired on Weverse on October 30, 2023.

He also stated that he would rather not address the ARMYs' conjectures for now, adding that they must be assuming he is hard at work on some new projects. Fans are bewildered with excitement as the Like Crazy singer-songwriter hinted at a possible solo concert in the future.