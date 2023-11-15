"Everything is racist these days": California middle schooler blackface ban controversy sparks outrage online

A middle schooler in San Diego, California, was suspended and barred from future sporting events of the school district after he was accused of wearing blackface at a football game. The incident took place on October 13, 2023, at a game between La Jolla High School and Morse High School.

For the uninitiated, blackface refers to the act of wearing dark makeup to mimic the appearance of a Black person, especially with an intent to mock or ridicule.

The accused eighth-grade student from Muirlands Middle School, identified only as J.A., wore black paint under his eyes, on his cheeks and chin. This did not sit well with his principal, and one week later school officials informed J.A.'s parents of his 2-day suspension. His disciplinary notice stated that the incident was an "offensive comment, (with) intent(ion) to harm."

According to Jeff Luna, principal of the middle school, the gesture was offensive as it was a "largely black" school.

The incident came to light when X user @libsoftiktok brought it to public attention, stating that the student's family hoped to pursue the matter legally and clear J.A.'s name. In response, Aaron Terr with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) sent a letter to the school, asking for the reversal of their disciplinary actions, stating:

"As the First Amendment protects J.A.’s non-disruptive expression of team spirit via a style commonly used by athletes and fans — notwithstanding your inaccurate description of it as ‘blackface.’"

Needless to say, internet users were exasperated with the suspension and disciplinary action:

Middle school principal accused of suspending student over blackface controversy garners criticism online

As news of the middle schooler being suspended and barred from sporting events at the school district over alleged blackface went viral, internet users were left disappointed in the schooling system. Many accused them of being overly sensitive. They were quick to point out that the accused student was actually wearing war paint that footballers usually put on before games.

FIRE's letters to the principal gave the school time till November 22 to overturn its decision. Terr sent another letter to the San Diego Unified School District on Monday, November 13, when they denied his initial request over the blackface controversy.

The San Diego Unified School District and Principal Jeff Luna have not commented on the matter.