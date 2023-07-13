"Extremely creepy": OceanGate passenger's stepson Brian Szasz garners backlash for viral Twitter rant

Brian Szasz, the stepson of the British billionaire Hamish Harding, one of the OceanGate submersible passengers, has received massive backlash once again on social media for a recent Twitter post. After the previous flirting with the model during the OceanGate search operation fiasco, Brian has now made comments about not being able to “get laid,” even after having massive inheritance.

In a now-deleted tweet, Brian said:

“With millions to spare, I still can’t get laid. With all this cash I just want a girl to hangout with please.”

However, he did not stop there. After he received massive backlash on this post, he tweeted:

Brian @audioguy182 I’ve honestly never been bothered by mean people on twitter! I’m originally from New Jersey, we have thick skin. We’re a different breed! New Jersey strong! I’ve honestly never been bothered by mean people on twitter! I’m originally from New Jersey, we have thick skin. We’re a different breed! New Jersey strong! 💪

He then made another racist tweet, writing:

Brian @audioguy182 Quit asking me for money unless you’re a beautiful woman, trans women too! An OF model. Or a black dude trying to go to college! Quit asking me for money unless you’re a beautiful woman, trans women too! An OF model. Or a black dude trying to go to college!

What infuriated social media users this time was that it wasn’t the first instance where Brian had shown his desperation. In late June, when the OceanGate was being searched, he was seen tweeting and retweeting images of girls. This sparked outrage among social media users, who called the British billionaire Hamish Harding’s stepson “creepy.”

Social media users reacted to OceanGate's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

After the British billionaire went missing with the other passengers in the OceanGate submersible, Szasz was left with millions worth of fortune, which he will be sharing with two of his stepbrothers, his mom’s two sons with Harding, and his sister.

Social media users were left stunned after OceanGate passenger's stepson made inappropriate tweets about his inheritance and his inability to “get laid”

With the world still mourning the loss of the passengers in the OceanGate submersible, passenger Hamish Harding's stepson has been posting tweets about girls. Seeing Szaz's tweets, social media users were outraged as many commented that Brian was acting “desperate” and “inappropriate.”

While the original post by Brian had been deleted, a Twitter account, @DailyLoud, managed to screenshot the tweets and share them on their account. Under their post, users commented about Szaz's recent tweets.

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to the submersible's passenger's stepson's tweets which have been termed as "creepy" by many netizens. (Image via Twitter)

Brian Szaz has not addressed the backlash as of yet. However, even after having deleted his controversial tweets, negative comments from social media users continue to pour in as many are stunned by his insensitivity.

Poll : 0 votes