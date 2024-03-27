“Face card is unrivalled”: Stray Kids’ Hyunjin steals fans’ hearts with the latest KILIAN PARIS X W Korea campaign photo film

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, who has been affiliated with the world-renowned luxury brand Versace for some time, has put another luxury collaboration in his pocket. On March 26, 2024, his new images for W Korea, in collaboration with the perfume brand KILIAN PARIS, came to light, and fans couldn’t stop obsessing over them.

The magazine W Korea released news of this collaboration on various social media platforms. Four pictorials have been released from this particular campaign, one of which is an esteemed photo film consisting of all the looks.

Each of Hyunjin’s costumes from this shoot represents a different perfume flavor by KILIAN PARIS, and they have tried to dress him according to each of these fragrances. Fans are completely in awe of how the looks have turned out and how the idol's aesthetics suit the image of a luxury perfume brand.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin stars for KILIAN PARIS

On March 26, 2024, it was officially revealed to the world that Stray Kids’ member Hyunjin will be gracing the digital cover for the April 2024 issue of W Korea. However, contrary to everyone’s expectations, this photoshoot was not in collaboration with Versace as it had been regularly for the past couple of months.

This collaboration was revealed to be a new campaign with a completely different brand, the luxury French perfume brand KILLIAN PARIS. Eight different photographs and a photo film were released from this campaign.

There was no prior news mentioning this collaboration between Hyunjin and the brand. Hence, it came as a surprise to fans. However, this surprise did not disappoint. Instead, it displayed an even edgier side of the idol in four different outfits and looks.

One outfit was a thin black shirt with embellished lines and regular spacing. This look represented the perfume flavor "Smoking Hot." Another look was a subtle white vest and thin beige satin shrug complemented with gold jewelry and flowers representing no flavor.

Hyunjin's next look was him donning a silver-blue metallic shirt with one partition of his hair down over half of his face. In this look, he advertised the “Moonlight in Heaven” flavor of the perfume brand. There were three photos in the same outfit, and this look was so sought after that it is already on display in several brand stores.

The look that made to the photo film of the brand as the first one was a formal black and white tuxedo look with a black satin bandeau hugging his waist like a corset. The setup of the video in the first scene was reminiscent of a bar. However, instead of alcohol, there were alcohol-like shaped perfume bottles of the flavor "Angel’s Share."

The entire setup was filled with grandeur, and Hyunjin’s visuals complemented its feel. All the outfits made it to the video one by one, and all three flavors of perfume were aptly displayed.

W Korea shared the photo film with the caption,

“Witness Hyunjin’s fatal chemistry that changed according to Kilian’s three perfumes.”

They even mentioned the words “stay tuned” to inform fans that more content is on its way.